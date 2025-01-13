Sennheiser Announces Republic Day Sale with Discounts of Up to 50% on Premium Audio Products

Upgrade your audio with Sennheiser’s Republic Day Sale 2025. Get up to 50% off, No Cost EMI, and bank card discounts on premium audio devices!

Sennheiser, a global leader in premium audio technology, has announced exciting offers on its high-quality audio devices during the Republic Day Sale 2025. The sale begins on January 13, offering substantial discounts of up to 50% on a range of products designed for audiophiles, professionals, and casual listeners alike. Prime members can enjoy exclusive early access to these offers starting at midnight on January 12, giving them the advantage of grabbing their favorite Sennheiser products before anyone else.

Additionally, customers can benefit from No Cost EMI options of up to 24 months, along with extra discounts on purchases made using select bank cards, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade to premium audio solutions without stretching your budget.

Featured Products in the Republic Day Sale

Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set (With Boom Arm) USB Microphone for Podcasting

For those venturing into podcasting or live streaming, the Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set is the ultimate tool to ensure superior audio quality with a simple, user-friendly design. Powered via USB-C, this microphone offers essential controls, including Gain Control, Mix Control, and Volume Control, ensuring professional-grade sound output.

The adjustable tilt and multiple mounting options, such as the included table stand or boom arm, provide flexibility and convenience to suit any workspace setup. Whether you are recording podcasts or engaging with your audience during a live stream, this microphone delivers exceptional sound clarity. During the Republic Day Sale, it is available for an attractive price of INR 10,990/-.

MOMENTUM 4 (Copper) Headphones

Combining elegance and performance, the MOMENTUM 4 headphones are crafted for those who demand the best in sound and style. Featuring a unique copper finish, these headphones deliver stunning aesthetics and advanced functionality. With Adaptive Noise Cancellation, users can enjoy an uninterrupted listening experience, even in noisy environments.

The impressive 60-hour battery life ensures long-lasting performance, making these headphones perfect for travel, work, or leisure. Recently, Forbes recognized the MOMENTUM 4 as the best travel headphones, lauding their comfort and top-notch audio quality. During the Republic Day Sale, these headphones are available for INR 19,900/-, a great value for such premium features.

Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Plus Open-Back Studio Headphone

For audio professionals and enthusiasts, the Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Plus offers exceptional clarity and a wide soundstage. The open-back design provides precise audio reproduction, making it ideal for mixing, mastering, and detailed listening tasks.

Its lightweight and ergonomic design ensures comfort during long studio sessions, while the inclusion of the dearVR MIX-SE plugin further enhances the creative process by providing accurate spatial audio playback. If you’re serious about your craft, these studio headphones are an essential addition to your setup. Available for INR 28,490/- during the sale, they represent a great deal for high-quality studio equipment.

The ACCENTUM Plus Headphones

A perfect choice for audiophiles and casual listeners alike, the ACCENTUM Plus headphones deliver high-fidelity sound with deep, rich details. These headphones are designed to provide a truly immersive audio experience, whether you’re listening to your favorite tracks or enjoying a podcast.

With a remarkable 50-hour battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted playback for days. The adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology ensures that external noise doesn’t interfere with your listening experience, making them ideal for both at-home use and on-the-go entertainment. Sleek, stylish, and comfortable, the ACCENTUM Plus headphones are a steal at INR 12,740/- during this sale.

Sennheiser XS Wireless 1 Headmic Set

Designed with singers, presenters, and performers in mind, the XS Wireless 1 system offers unmatched freedom and flexibility. This wireless microphone system provides crystal-clear audio, ensuring your voice comes through with clarity and precision.

The intuitive stationary receiver makes setup hassle-free, allowing you to get started quickly without complicated settings. The lightweight headset microphone and compact bodypack transmitter are designed for comfort and mobility, enabling you to move freely during energetic performances or presentations. Available at INR 25,490/- during the sale, this set is an excellent choice for professionals who need reliable wireless audio solutions.

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4

Music lovers looking for premium earbuds need to look no further than the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4. These earbuds are designed to deliver exceptional sound quality, coupled with advanced Active Noise Cancellation to eliminate distractions.

With up to 30 hours of playtime, the earbuds are ideal for extended listening sessions. Whether you’re commuting, exercising, or relaxing, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 provides a seamless audio experience. Available for INR 16,740/- during the Republic Day Sale, these earbuds offer great value for those who prioritize high-quality audio on the go.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss the Republic Day Sale 2025

The Republic Day Sale 2025 by Sennheiser is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your audio equipment. With discounts of up to 50% on premium products and benefits like No Cost EMI options for up to 24 months, along with bank card discounts, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re a content creator, audio professional, or a music enthusiast, Sennheiser’s wide range of products caters to diverse needs, ensuring an unparalleled audio experience. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals, as the sale is live only for a limited time!