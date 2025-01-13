Cellecor Gadgets Introduces New Laptop Series with High Performance, Style, and Affordable Pricing

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a prominent name in the consumer electronics space, has unveiled a new series of laptops that seamlessly combine performance, sleek design, and affordability. The range is thoughtfully crafted to cater to professionals, students, and everyday users, starting at a highly competitive price of ₹18,000. This move reinforces Cellecor’s commitment to making premium technology accessible to a broader audience.

Diverse Models to Suit Different Needs

The lineup includes three distinct models—Sleek i5 Pro, Sleek i3 Pro, and N95—designed to meet diverse user requirements.

Sleek i5 Pro: The flagship model features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, powered by an Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for seamless multitasking.

Sleek i3 Pro: This variant caters to budget-conscious buyers, offering the same 15.6-inch display with an Intel Core i3 10th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

N95: Compact and portable, this model is ideal for students and on-the-go users. It comes with a 14.1-inch Full HD display, Intel Alder Lake N95 12th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, all packed into a lightweight design.

Packed with Advanced Features

All laptops in the series come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, providing an intuitive and user-friendly experience. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2, Type-C, and Micro SD support, ensuring users stay connected wherever they go.

Designed for portability, these laptops weigh between 1.31 Kg and 1.60 Kg and feature durable, sleek designs. The Li-Polymer batteries promise extended usage, making them reliable companions for daily tasks.

Commitment to Innovation and Affordability

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets Limited, remarked, “Our goal at Cellecor is to democratize access to cutting-edge technology by providing high-quality products at affordable prices. This new laptop series showcases our commitment to empowering diverse users—be it professionals, students, or everyday users—with advanced features that offer exceptional value.”

Redefining Value in Consumer Electronics

Cellecor’s latest laptop series reinforces its dedication to innovation and affordability. By offering advanced performance features, stylish designs, and durable builds at accessible price points, Cellecor continues to set new benchmarks in the consumer electronics market.