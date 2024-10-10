Sennheiser Elevates Wireless Audio with ACCENTUM Wireless SE (Copper) and BTD 600 Dongle: A Powerful Combination for Discerning Listeners

Upgrade your audio with Sennheiser's ACCENTUM Wireless SE & BTD 600 dongle. Experience high-fidelity sound and seamless connectivity.

Sennheiser, a name synonymous with audio excellence, has introduced a new pairing designed to redefine the wireless audio experience: the ACCENTUM Wireless SE (Copper) headphones and the BTD 600 dongle. This combination aims to deliver a premium listening experience characterized by superior sound quality, seamless connectivity, and enhanced convenience.

ACCENTUM Wireless SE (Copper): Immersive Sound with Sennheiser’s Acoustic Legacy

The ACCENTUM Wireless SE headphones are engineered to deliver an exceptional audio experience. Leveraging Sennheiser’s deep-rooted expertise in acoustics, these headphones produce a rich and detailed soundscape with powerful bass and crystal-clear clarity. The incorporation of 37mm drivers and optimized Hybrid ANC technology ensures an immersive listening experience by effectively minimizing external noise distractions.

Beyond its impressive audio capabilities, the ACCENTUM Wireless SE offers a high degree of versatility. With Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity, users can seamlessly switch between multiple devices, such as smartphones and laptops, making these headphones ideal for both work and entertainment. Furthermore, the headphones boast an exceptional battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted listening pleasure throughout the day.

BTD 600: Bridging the Gap Between Wireless Freedom and High-Fidelity Audio

The BTD 600 Bluetooth® dongle is designed to complement Sennheiser’s wireless headphones by providing a seamless and high-quality connection to PCs and Macs. This addresses the common challenges associated with connecting wireless headphones to computers, often plagued by inconsistent connectivity and subpar audio quality. The BTD 600 utilizes Bluetooth® 5.2 and advanced aptX audio codecs to ensure a stable connection and high-fidelity audio transmission with minimal latency.

Designed with user convenience in mind, the BTD 600 features both USB-A and USB-C compatibility, catering to a wide range of devices. Once paired, the dongle remembers connected devices, allowing for effortless switching between multiple computers. This plug-and-play functionality simplifies the setup process, enabling users to enjoy their wireless headphones without any complicated configuration.

A Harmonious Synergy of Performance and Convenience

The combination of the ACCENTUM Wireless SE (Copper) headphones and the BTD 600 dongle represents Sennheiser’s commitment to providing audio solutions that seamlessly integrate into the modern lifestyle. This pairing not only delivers an exceptional audio experience with immersive sound and effective noise cancellation but also prioritizes user convenience with effortless connectivity and extended battery life. Whether you’re enjoying your favorite music, engaging in a conference call, or immersing yourself in a gaming session, this combination ensures a premium audio experience without compromise.

Pricing and Availability

The Sennheiser BTD 600 dongle is available for purchase separately at INR 5990 through the Sennheiser webshop and Amazon. For a complete audio upgrade, the ACCENTUM Wireless SE (Copper) headphones, bundled with the BTD 600 dongle, are offered exclusively on the Sennheiser webshop and Amazon at a special price of INR 13,990. This bundle presents a compelling value proposition for those seeking to elevate their wireless audio experience with Sennheiser’s renowned quality and performance.