iPhone SE 4: Say Goodbye to the Home Button?

Reports from industry insiders suggest that Apple is planning a major redesign for its budget-friendly iPhone SE 4. This new model is rumored to ditch the traditional home button, a signature feature of the SE line since its inception, and embrace a full-screen display similar to the iPhone 14.

Display Details and Supply Chain Insights

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), revealed these potential changes in a recent tweet. He claims the new iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display, a significant upgrade from the current LCD screen. BOE and LG Display are expected to be the suppliers for these panels, with shipments commencing this October. This timeline hints at a possible launch in the near future, though Apple has yet to confirm any official details.

The iPhone 16 Pro Display Debate

Interestingly, these rumors have also fueled discussion about the display quality of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. While it’s anticipated to use Samsung’s M14 panel, some tech enthusiasts have expressed concerns that it might not outperform the M12 panel found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Addressing these concerns, cited Young’s analysis of the M14 panel. According to Young, this new panel boasts a 20-30% improvement in brightness and energy efficiency compared to the previous M13 generation. The use of deuterium in all three color elements also contributes to an extended screen lifespan. This information suggests that Samsung is focusing on enhancing overall display quality and longevity rather than solely prioritizing peak brightness levels.

Design Evolution and User Experience

The transition to a full-screen design signifies a considerable shift for the iPhone SE 4, which has traditionally retained the design of older iPhone models, most recently the iPhone 8. This move aligns with Apple’s strategy to modernize its product lineup and provide a more contemporary user experience across all devices.

The Fate of Touch ID

One key question remains: how will Apple handle the removal of the home button and its integrated Touch ID functionality? Will the company opt for Face ID, its facial recognition system, or will it integrate a fingerprint sensor into the power button, as seen in the iPad Air and iPad mini?

A More Appealing Entry Point to the Apple Ecosystem?

These rumored changes could make the iPhone SE 4 an even more attractive option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a modern iPhone experience. With a larger display, improved performance, and potentially updated features, the next iPhone SE 4 has the potential to expand its appeal and further strengthen Apple’s position in the smartphone market.