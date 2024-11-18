Smartphones Launching This Week: ASUS ROG Phone 9, OPPO Find X8, and More

ASUS ROG Phone 9 series, OPPO Find X8 series, Redmi A4, and Vivo Y300 are launching this week. Check out specs, expected prices, and launch dates.

The smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as several major brands gear up to launch new devices in the fourth week of November. These launches span a range of categories, from gaming-centric flagships to budget-friendly options, and cater to diverse user needs and preferences. Here’s a closer look at the upcoming releases:

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series (Global) Launch date: November 19th

Expected price: €1,320 (approx. ₹1,17,700) for the ROG Phone 9 12GB/512GB variant

ASUS is set to unleash its latest gaming powerhouse, the ROG Phone 9 series. Designed for mobile gaming enthusiasts, both the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro pack cutting-edge hardware. Under the hood, you’ll find the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ensuring top-tier performance. The ROG Phone 9 Pro pushes the boundaries with a maximum of 24GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage, catering to the most demanding gamers. The ROG Phone 9 offers a more modest yet still impressive 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both devices feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz display for smooth visuals and a 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging to keep you in the game.

Redmi A4 (India) Launch date: November 20th

Expected price: Under ₹10,000

Redmi is expanding its budget-friendly offerings with the Redmi A4. This device aims to provide a compelling experience without breaking the bank. The Redmi A4 boasts a 6.88-inch 120Hz display, delivering smooth scrolling and immersive visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 1 SoC, it promises decent performance for everyday tasks. The Redmi A4 is expected to come with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a 5,160mAh battery to keep you going throughout the day.

OPPO Find X8 Series (China) Launch date: November 21st

Expected price: CNY 4,199 (approx. ₹49,400) for the OPPO Find X8 and CNY 5,299 (approx. ₹62,300) for the OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO is refreshing its flagship lineup with the OPPO Find X8 series. The OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro are expected to bring significant improvements in performance and camera capabilities. Both devices will be driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, a powerful chipset designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. The OPPO Find X8 is rumored to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz display, while the OPPO Find X8 Pro is said to feature a larger 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. Both models will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for your files.

Vivo Y300 (India) Launch date: November 21st

Expected price: Between ₹21,000 and ₹25,000

Vivo is adding a new member to its Y series with the Vivo Y300. This mid-range device aims to strike a balance between features and affordability. The Vivo Y300 will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, offering a vibrant viewing experience. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, delivering reliable performance for day-to-day use. The Vivo Y300 is expected to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing ample capacity for apps and media. A 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging will ensure that you can stay connected without worrying about running out of juice.