ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series Redefines Mobile Gaming with 185Hz Display

Experience unparalleled mobile gaming with the ASUS ROG Phone 9 series. Featuring a groundbreaking 185Hz display and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it redefines speed and performance.

ASUS is gearing up to launch the ROG Phone 9 series on November 19th, promising a significant leap in mobile gaming technology. The new lineup will be powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, designed to deliver unparalleled performance for both gamers and power users.

Unprecedented 185Hz Refresh Rate

Leaked information from DigitalChatStation on Weibo suggests that the ROG Phone 9 series will feature a groundbreaking 185Hz refresh rate display, a first in the mobile industry. This surpasses the ROG Phone 8’s 1Hz-120Hz LTPO display, which offered a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz while gaming. This enhancement is expected to provide gamers with incredibly smooth visuals and improved responsiveness, especially in fast-paced games. However, it’s speculated that this peak refresh rate might be limited to Game Genie mode.

Design Evolution and Enhanced Features

The ROG Phone 9 series is rumored to adopt a flat screen design, departing from the curved display of its predecessor. This shift aligns with current trends observed in many flagship smartphones. The series will continue to utilize LTPO technology, enabling variable refresh rates that optimize power consumption by adapting to the content being displayed.

Furthermore, the ROG Phone 9 lineup is expected to introduce an upgraded AniMe Vision light display matrix, previously exclusive to the Pro variant. This enhancement may bring new features to enrich the user experience. The phones are also anticipated to offer superior heat dissipation capabilities, a crucial factor for gamers who push their devices to the limit. An IP68 rating for water and dust resistance further emphasizes ASUS’s commitment to durability.

Expected Specifications

The ROG Phone 9 series is likely to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED screen, supporting refresh rates from 1 to 120Hz with upscaling options. Other anticipated features include up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and Android 15 with ROG UI. In terms of camera capabilities, the series may feature a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera. A robust 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging support is also expected.