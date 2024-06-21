Snag the Apple iPhone 14 for Just Rs 13,510 on Amazon: Here’s How

Snag the Apple iPhone 14 for Just Rs 13,510 on Amazon: Here’s...

In a strikingly budget-friendly move during Amazon’s Great Summer Sale, the Apple iPhone 14 is available for as low as Rs 13,510, an opportunity for consumers seeking a high-end smartphone without the premium price tag. The journey to this remarkable price involves a combination of discounts, bank offers, and trade-ins that significantly reduce the cost from its original MRP.

How to Avail the Deal

The iPhone 14, typically priced at Rs 79,900, sees a direct discount to Rs 66,999 during the sale. Buyers can further lower this price to Rs 39,293 by utilizing a series of additional savings:

Bank Discounts: An immediate reduction using ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards.

An immediate reduction using ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Cashback: A significant cashback that chips away an additional chunk from the original price.

A significant cashback that chips away an additional chunk from the original price. Exchange Offers: Trading in a previous model like the iPhone 13 can shave off up to Rs 20,000, depending on the device’s condition and model.

Trading in a previous model like the iPhone 13 can shave off up to Rs 20,000, depending on the device’s condition and model. Amazon Pay Rewards: Additional cashback coupons that apply to future purchases on Amazon, offering more indirect savings.

To reach the ultimate low price of Rs 13,510, a combination of the highest possible discounts and rewards is necessary, illustrating a savvy use of the promotional structures Amazon offers during its sale events.

What You Get with the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, dual 12MP cameras for high-quality photography, and the robust A15 Bionic chip. It maintains the sleek design familiar to users of recent iPhone models and promises enhancements in battery life and processing power.

Considerations Before Purchase

Potential buyers should consider the real-world applicability of the discounts: maximum savings are often contingent on specific conditions like qualifying bank cards and eligible trade-ins. The effectiveness of these offers can vary based on individual circumstances.

Final Thoughts

The iPhone 14 deal on Amazon presents a compelling opportunity, especially for those upgrading from older models or first-time iPhone users. However, it’s crucial to navigate the layered discounts with a clear understanding of the terms involved to truly benefit from the potential savings.