Solitaire Launches India’s First AI-Powered 4K Video Bar for Virtual Meetings

Solitaire, a leading provider of interactive flat panel displays (IFPD) and video conferencing solutions, today announced the launch of the PTK-8000 4K Video Bar. This innovative product is the first of its kind in India to integrate AI-enabled human gesture control into a 4K video bar, specifically designed to meet the needs of the Indian and South Asian markets.

The PTK-8000 aims to elevate virtual meetings with its intuitive AI-powered gesture controls, allowing users to control the camera with simple hand movements. The device also features auto-framing, ensuring participants remain in focus throughout the meeting. The built-in digital 4-microphone array captures clear audio up to 8 meters away, while the 5W speaker delivers superior sound quality.

To ensure crystal-clear audio, the PTK-8000 incorporates Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Active Noise Suppression, and Automatic Gain Control. The 116° wide-angle lens provides comprehensive room coverage, and versatile connectivity options include HDMI, USB 2.0, Line Out, and Line In.

Additional features include a touch-operated rotating mechanism for precise camera adjustments, a colorful ring LED light for status identification, ePTZ 5X digital zoom for detailed viewing, and a Bluetooth remote control for convenient operation.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are excited to introduce the new Solitaire PTK-8000 4K Video Bar, demonstrating our continued commitment to improving video conferencing experiences for organizations in India and South Asia. With this launch, we aim to redefine virtual communication through AI-enabled gesture control and exceptional 4K video quality.”

"This further solidifies our dedication to improving user experiences, ensuring seamless connectivity, and driving innovation in the video conferencing landscape."

The PTK-8000 is designed to be a high-quality, affordable solution that makes seamless connectivity accessible to all users. With its innovative features, it is poised to reshape virtual meetings and cater to the diverse needs of businesses, educational institutions, and individuals.