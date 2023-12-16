Sony Audio Days Sale 2023: Special Offers on Audio Products

Sony India is hosting the Sony Audio Days sale, offering discounts on a variety of audio products including headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars. This sale caters to music enthusiasts and those needing quality audio solutions for remote work and learning.

Key Highlights:

Sale period: 15th – 31st December 2023.

Available at Sony retail stores, major electronics stores, and online on Amazon and Flipkart.

Discounts on a wide range of products: noise-cancellation headphones, truly wireless earbuds, gaming headphones, Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and soundbars.

Significant price reductions and cashback offers on selected models.

The sale offers substantial discounts on a diverse range of products. These include popular models like the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 noise-cancellation headphones, the WF-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds, and various gaming headphones and Bluetooth speakers. Additionally, party speakers like the MHC-V43D and soundbars such as the HT-A9 are also part of the sale.

A detailed breakdown of the offers includes various models with their original and discounted prices, as well as cashback details. For instance, the WH-1000XM4 headphones are available for INR 19,990, down from INR 29,990, with an inclusive cashback of INR 3,000. The truly wireless earbud WF-1000XM5 is priced at INR 21,990, reduced from INR 29,990, also including a cashback offer.

In the gaming headphones category, models like the WH-G900N are being offered at INR 18,990, a significant reduction from the original INR 27,990, including a cashback of INR 3,000. For party speakers, the MHC-V73D is now available for INR 44,990, down from INR 65,990, with a cashback of INR 3,000.

The sale also extends to soundbars, with the HT-A9 model now at INR 1,04,990, reduced from its original price of INR 1,69,990, and includes a cashback of INR 10,000.

Customers can avail these offers at Sony retail outlets, including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores, as well as on the ShopatSC.com portal. The discounts are also accessible at major electronic stores and exclusively on the e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. The Sony Audio Days sale presents a timely opportunity for consumers to upgrade or acquire new audio devices at competitive prices.