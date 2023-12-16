iQOO Secures Title Sponsorship for Team SOUL in Indian Esports

In a significant development in the Indian Esports scene, smartphone brand iQOO has become the exclusive title sponsor of Team SOUL, one of India’s leading Esports teams. This six-month sponsorship marks a unique event in the history of Indian Esports. The announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of the official ‘iQOO SOUL’ jersey, presented by Animesh Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Team SOUL, and Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, at Sunder Nursery in Delhi.

iQOO announced as exclusive title sponsor for Team SOUL for six months.

Official ‘iQOO SOUL’ jersey unveiled in Delhi by Team SOUL’s Co-Founder and iQOO CEO.

Partnership marks a first in India’s Esports landscape for a team to secure a high-profile title sponsorship.

Team SOUL, led by Sahil Jhakar and featuring prominent BGMI athletes, is known for its success in major tournaments.

‘iQOO SOUL’ to compete in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series.

iQOO’s engagement with the Esports ecosystem in India includes organizing its own tournaments, partnering with Krafton for official BGMI tournaments, and supporting third-party tournaments. Previously, iQOO also partnered as the official Esports gaming phone for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, where Esports debuted as an official medal sport.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “In the dynamic realm of Indian Esports, our collaboration with Team SOUL is a pivotal chapter. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing the Esports landscape in India. It’s a testament to our dedication to excellence and our vision for competitive gaming.”

Animesh Agarwal, Co-Founder of S8UL, expressed excitement about the partnership. “Welcoming iQOO as the title sponsor of Team SOUL marks a historic moment in Indian Esports. It’s built on a vision of elevating the sector. This collaboration strengthens iQOO SOUL’s position in the industry, aligning with iQOO’s commitment to innovation, resonating with our passion for gaming.”

This partnership is unprecedented in India’s Esports history, as it’s the first instance of a team securing a high-profile title sponsorship extending beyond individual tournaments. Team SOUL, led by Sahil Jhakar (SOUL Omega), and including renowned BGMI athletes like Sohail Shaikh (SOUL Hector), Akshat Goel (SOUL Akshat), Naman Adiani (SOUL Neyo), and Harsh Paudwal (SOUL Goblin), has established itself as a dominant force in the national competitive gaming community.

The team boasts a strong record in prestigious tournaments, including winning the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2019, PUBG Mobile Cup Open (PMCO) Spring Split: India, and the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2022. They have also represented India internationally.

Fans can watch ‘iQOO SOUL’ in action at the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series, which concludes on December 17.