Sony India Celebrates Independence Day with Unbeatable Deals on TVs, Audio, and Cameras

Celebrate Independence Day with Sony India's special offers on BRAVIA TVs, audio products, and cameras. Enjoy instant cashback, easy EMIs, and exclusive bundles.

Sony India is marking India’s Independence Day with a range of special offers and promotions across its product lineup, including televisions, cameras, personal audio, and home audio products. The deals include instant cashback, easy EMI options, and exclusive bundles, all valid until stocks last.

BRAVIA Televisions: Bring the Cinematic Experience Home

Sony’s BRAVIA televisions, designed to deliver a true “Cinema at Home” experience, are now available with exciting offers:

Instant cashback of up to Rs.25,000/- on select models.

One free EMI and easy finance options on select models.

EMI schemes starting from as low as Rs.1,024/- on select models.

2 years comprehensive warranty on select models.

Free BRAVIA CAM (worth Rs. 7,990/-) with select XR range televisions.

Single combo EMI scheme for televisions and soundbars starting from Rs. 2,995/-.

Discounts of up to Rs. 64,990/- on select BRAVIA television and BRAVIA Theatre soundbar combos.

Unbeatable Offers on Party Speakers and Soundbars

Elevate your audio experience with significant discounts on Sony’s party speakers and soundbars. Models like the SRS-XV900, MHC-V73D, and HT-A3000 are now available at reduced prices with additional cashback offers.

Upgrade Your Audio with Personal Audio Products

Enjoy immersive sound with discounts on Sony’s headphones and truly wireless earbuds. Top models like the WH-1000XM4, WF-1000XM5, and WF-LS900N are included in the offers.

Capture the Moment with Camera and Lens Deals

Photography enthusiasts can take advantage of attractive discounts on Sony cameras and lenses. From the powerful 7RM5 to the versatile SEL24F14GM lens, there’s something for everyone.

Exclusive Launch Offers and Extended Warranty

Sony is also offering a special launch offer on the ILCE-7M4 and ILCE-7M4K cameras, which includes a free carry bag and battery charger. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 2+1 year warranty on select cameras and lenses by registering on the Alpha Community.