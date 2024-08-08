Motorola edge 50 Now Available: World’s Slimmest Durable Smartphone with Advanced Camera

Motorola edge 50, the world's slimmest durable smartphone with advanced camera, now available in India at ₹25,999.

Motorola’s latest addition to its premium edge series, the motorola edge 50, is now on sale in India. Starting at an effective price of just ₹25,999, this smartphone packs a powerful punch with its military-grade durability, advanced camera features, and stunning curved display.

Unmatched Durability and Design

The motorola edge 50 stands out as the world’s slimmest smartphone with both IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. This means it has endured rigorous testing for durability and can withstand extreme environmental conditions. The phone’s sleek design features symmetrical curves and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 for added protection.

Advanced Camera System with Sony Sensor

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the edge 50’s pro-level Sony – LYTIA™ 700C camera sensor, enhanced by moto AI for exceptional image quality. The 50MP main camera captures true-to-life images, while Auto Night Vision ensures brilliant low-light shots. A 10MP telephoto lens with 30X Hybrid zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with Macro Vision complete the versatile rear camera system. The 32MP front camera delivers stunning selfies and 4K video recording.

Immersive Display and Powerful Performance

The motorola edge 50 boasts a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD curved pOLED display with vibrant colors, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits for excellent outdoor visibility. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset, ensuring smooth performance and future-proofing with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Additional Features and Availability

The motorola edge 50 also offers a massive 5000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower™ charging and 15W wireless charging, ample storage with 256GB and RAM Boost, and the latest Android 14 with assured upgrades. It is available in three stylish colors: Jungle Green, Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey.

You can purchase the motorola edge 50 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores like Reliance Digital.