Sony India Expands Microphone Range with ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S Wireless Models

Key Features of ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S

The ECM-W3 features a two-channel receiver and includes two microphones, while the ECM-W3S comes with a one-channel receiver and a single microphone. Both models promise exceptional sound capture, effectively reducing background noise. They are equipped with a noise-cut filter that utilizes digital signal processing to minimize harsh environmental sounds, and a low-cut filter that targets low-frequency noises like wind and air conditioning.

Compatibility extends beyond Sony cameras, thanks to their Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe, USB Type-C terminal, and 3.5mm audio output. These features enable seamless connection to various devices, including cameras, smartphones, and PCs, enhancing flexibility for users across different platforms.

Enhanced Connectivity and Portability

Both models boast a direct digital audio interface when connected to compatible Sony cameras via the MI Shoe, which also provides power directly from the camera, eliminating the need for separate batteries. Additionally, the USB Type-C terminal supports digital audio output to connected devices, promoting high-quality sound recording at 48kHz/24bit. A 3.5mm mini jack further ensures compatibility with a broad range of audio recording devices.

The compact design of the microphones (25.0mm x 52.5mm x 20.5mm; 17g) and receivers (32.0mm x 29.0mm x 50.0mm; 25g) makes them highly portable. They are designed to be dustproof and moisture-resistant, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The inclusion of a portable charging case allows for charging on the go, adding to their convenience.

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-W3 is priced at INR 39,990 and the ECM-W3S at INR 32,990. Both models are currently available at Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, authorized dealers, and major electronic stores across India, as well as online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

For more detailed compatibility information, potential buyers are encouraged to visit Sony’s official support page.