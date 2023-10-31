Sony India Introduces Two New Models to the Alpha 7C Series

Sony India unveiled the latest additions to the Alpha 7C series of compact full-frame interchangeable lens cameras: the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR. The new models come with enhanced features and improvements, expanding the existing lineup and catering to the evolving needs of photographers and videographers.

Key Highlights:

Alpha 7C II equipped with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels.

Alpha 7CR houses a full-size image sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels.

Both models contain the AI-processing unit and BIONZ XR processors, ensuring improved recognition and image stabilization.

Enhanced video recording features include 4:2:2 10-bit video recording up to 4K60p.

Designed with an emphasis on sustainability, incorporating recycled materials.

The Alpha 7C II, a second-generation camera of the Alpha 7C series, is designed to be compact while offering advanced image and video capabilities. It’s dimensions make it a suitable option for various shooting scenarios.

On the other hand, the Alpha 7CR provides high-resolution image capture, which is ideal for various photography settings, including portraits, wildlife, and landscapes.

Both the Alpha 7C II and the Alpha 7CR are integrated with Sony’s latest technologies such as the AI-processing unit, BIONZ XR processors, and Real-time Recognition AF. This ensures a wide variety of subjects are recognized with high precision. Additionally, the cameras support Sony’s S-Cinetone colour science, enabling rich cinematic video output.

Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, mentioned the company’s continuous effort to enhance the standards of photography and videography. He emphasized the advanced technology integrated into the Sony Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR models, suggesting they offer expansive creative potential.

Main Features of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR:

Compact Size and Mobility: Both models are convenient to handle and transport. Improved AF Performance: Built-in AI processing unit ensures high accuracy with Real-time Recognition AF. Enhanced Video Performance: High-resolution video data, S-Log3, S-Cinetone, and Creative Look are some of the advanced features. Operability and Connectivity: Touch-operable LCD monitor, intuitive menus, and the new Creators’ App for easy image transfer and remote operation. Environmentally Friendly Design: Use of recycled materials, including SORPLAS, in the camera body to reduce environmental impact.

Both the Alpha 7C II and the Alpha 7CR will be available across all major sales channels in India.

Pricing and Availability: