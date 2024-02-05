Sony India Introduces World’s Lightest Large-Aperture 300mm Lens

Sony India has announced the launch of the G Master FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS lens, touted as the lightest 300 mm telephoto prime lens available as of November 2023. Designed for 35 mm full-frame α (Alpha) E-mount cameras, this product aims to deliver high-resolution images with smooth bokeh, alongside fast and precise autofocus capabilities. This lens is noted for its lightweight design, enabling easy handheld shooting for capturing fast-moving subjects such as sports and wildlife.

Key Highlights:

The lens is recognized for its high-resolution and beautiful bokeh, enabling clear subject separation.

Features high-performance autofocus and supports high-speed continuous shooting with AE/AF tracking up to 120 frames per second.

Offers exceptional mobility and operability, catering to the needs of professional photographers in the field.

The G Master FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS lens incorporates advanced optical design with three Super ED glass elements and one ED glass element to minimize chromatic aberration and ensure high resolution and contrast across the entire frame. It also features a gorgeous, creamy bokeh, a hallmark of the G Master series, achieved through an 11-blade circular aperture mechanism.

Its autofocus system is powered by two XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors and control algorithms, providing fast, precise, and smooth autofocus performance. This, combined with the Alpha 9 III camera, enables continuous shooting at high speeds with accurate AF/AE tracking, making it suitable for capturing dynamic scenes.

The lens’s design focuses on mobility and comfortable operation. It is made from durable magnesium alloy, contributing to its status as the lightest in its class at approximately 1470g (excluding tripod mount), without sacrificing robustness. The lens supports MODE3 for enhanced viewfinder stability and optimized image stabilization, aiding in the accurate capture of dynamic scenes.

Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, expressed excitement about the lens’s launch, highlighting its anticipated positive reception among photographers.

Availability: The FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS lens is available across Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, authorized dealers, and major electronic and e-commerce platforms in India, with a retail price of 599,990 INR from 24th January 2024 onwards.