Sony Unveils Alpha 6700: A New Era in APS-C Mirrorless Cameras

Sony India has recently announced the launch of its new Alpha 6700 (ILCE-6700), an APS-C mirrorless interchangeable lens camera. This latest addition to the Sony camera lineup integrates features from the full-frame Alpha and Cinema Line series into a compact design, providing an advanced option for photographers and videographers.

Key Highlights:

Equipped with a 26.0 MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR processing engine.

Supports 4K video recording at 120fps and offers a wide latitude of 14+ stops.

Incorporates S-Cinetone picture profile for enhanced movie imagery.

AI-driven subject recognition and autofocus, covering a variety of subjects.

Compact and lightweight design, with enhanced operability and connectivity.

Utilizes environmentally friendly materials and includes accessibility features.

Available in various models with prices starting at ₹136,990.

The α6700 boasts a 26.0 effective megapixel APS-C size, back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor, and BIONZ XR engine, ensuring high-quality imaging. The standard ISO sensitivity ranges from 100 to 32000 for both stills and movies. The camera’s AI processing unit, derived from the “α7R V,” enables accurate “Real-Time Recognition AF,” identifying various subjects including humans, animals, birds, insects, and vehicles.

Video capabilities include 4K recording at up to 120fps and S-Log3, providing excellent gradation. The α6700 also features Auto-Framing technology, which tracks subjects smoothly, and a Multi-Interface Shoe for digital audio interfaces.

The camera’s design prioritizes mobility and ease of use. It measures approximately 4 7/8 × 2 3/4 × 3 inches and weighs around 1 lb 1.4 oz. It features a touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor and customizable dials. Additionally, it is equipped with a 5-axis in-body image stabilization system and supports the Creators’ App for easy upload to cloud services.

In terms of environmental consciousness, Sony has incorporated recycled materials, including SORPLASTM, in the camera body. The α6700 also includes a Screen Reader function to aid users with visual impairments.

The α6700 will be available at Sony Camera Lounges, Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, authorized dealers, and major online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart from November 20, 2023. The pricing starts at ₹136,990 for the body only, with different lens combinations available at varied prices.