Sun Singapore Collaborates with AMD and PlanetSpark to Enhance Smart Parking Systems

Sun Singapore Systems Pte. Ltd., a key provider of parking solutions in Singapore, has teamed up with AMD and PlanetSpark to introduce an advanced AI-based technology for efficient parking management across the country. Known for their comprehensive parking solutions, Sun Singapore operates more than 1,600 systems, notably at major airports, shopping malls, and residential complexes.

Industry Challenges Prompt Technological Advancement

Traditionally, parking systems in Singapore have relied on a centralized call center to manage faults and dispatch technicians. However, recent labor shortages have intensified the need for a more robust system capable of handling issues autonomously to avoid revenue loss and customer dissatisfaction.

Moreover, the aging technology in existing parking systems, some over twenty years old, lacks the capability to leverage data for better efficiency. Sun Singapore aims to utilize AI to predict parking capacity, monitor trends, and optimize revenue through dynamic pricing strategies.

Implementing AI to Tackle Parking Challenges

To address these challenges, Sun Singapore has incorporated PlanetSpark’s EdgeAI Box X7, powered by AMD’s Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs, into their SunPark system. This integration aims to enhance the accuracy of vehicle license plate recognition (LPR) at entry and exit points of parking lots.

The EdgeAI Box X7, designed for low latency and power efficiency, supports multiple compute resources that aid in various functionalities such as lane jam detection, accident spotting, barrier control, and fee assessment. The flexibility of the device also allows for continual retraining and implementation of new AI models, further extending its capabilities to manage reserved parking and monitor electric vehicle charging stations.

Eddie Ng, Senior Sales Manager at Sun Singapore, emphasized the choice of FPGA-based edge AI solutions over GPU-based alternatives due to the former’s advantages in real-time processing and adaptability to evolving AI models. He highlighted how this technology enables Sun Singapore to introduce new features that enhance overall parking management.

PlanetSpark and Aupera Technologies have also played significant roles in this initiative. PlanetSpark contributed to the design and manufacturing of control boards tailored for SunPark’s requirements, while Aupera Technologies provided expertise in FPGA firmware and AI solutions, along with necessary software tools for model training and deployment.

Conclusion

This collaboration between Sun Singapore, AMD, and PlanetSpark marks a significant step in using technology to streamline parking management solutions in Singapore, reflecting an evolving landscape where AI integration becomes crucial in urban infrastructure management.