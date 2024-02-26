TagHive and Vedantu Collaborate to Enhance Personalized Learning

TagHive Inc., an education technology firm supported by Samsung, has partnered with Vedantu to deploy the Class Saathi classroom assessment solution in Vedantu’s new offline and hybrid learning centers across India. This collaboration aims to deliver a personalized learning experience and foster an interactive educational environment.

Key Highlights:

Vedantu plans to open 30 offline and hybrid centers in various Indian cities.

TagHive’s Class Saathi solution to be implemented for personalized learning experiences.

Class Saathi features Bluetooth-based clickers for interactive classroom assessments.

The solution supports formative assessments and performance tracking for K-12 students.

Over 5000 classrooms in India have already adopted Class Saathi, covering grades 1 to 10 with more than 500,000 questions across all subjects.

TagHive Inc. has been chosen by Vedantu to provide its Class Saathi solution for Vedantu’s upcoming offline and hybrid learning centers planned across multiple Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Patiala, Pune, Nagpur, Muzaffarpur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. This partnership is set to enhance the learning experience by offering a more personalized and interactive approach to education.

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Founder & CEO of TagHive and an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and Harvard, emphasized the importance of adapting to the evolving landscape of school assessments. He stated, “With the changing landscape of school assessments, the future of K-12 education demands formative, understanding-based assessments. With Class Saathi, we offer a data-driven solution that empowers students to learn independently and enables teachers to teach effectively.”

Vedantu’s offline centers will feature hi-tech classrooms equipped with Class Saathi clickers, customized flashcards, and adaptive practice tools to support personalized student development.

Class Saathi is designed to make classroom assessments more engaging and effective. Using the world’s first Bluetooth-based clickers, it enables a data-driven approach to formative assessments and performance tracking, ensuring that every student, including those less likely to participate, can engage in classroom discussions.

This strategic partnership positions the Class Saathi solution as an essential tool for tuition centers and learning institutes across India, aligning with the National Education Policy for formative learning experiences.