Tata Motors Showcases Tata Curvv EV, ICE models: Check Photos, Launch Details, Price and Variants

As the automotive industry shifts towards sustainable models, Tata Motors is poised to introduce a groundbreaking addition to its lineup with the Tata Curvv, which will be available in both electric (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants. Slated for an official reveal on August 7, 2024, the Curvv is set to redefine market expectations for SUVs.

Detailed Design and Features

The Tata Curvv integrates a modern, coupe-like aesthetic with the robust functionality of an SUV. Notable design features include vertically stacked LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and innovative inverted L-shaped LED taillights. These elements contribute to a dynamic and sophisticated exterior that stands out on the road.

Inside, the Curvv offers a plush environment with a focus on comfort and technology. Highlights include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen. For safety, it packs features like a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS, and multiple airbags, ensuring a secure and enjoyable driving experience.

Power and Performance

The ICE version of the Curvv will feature a new 1.2-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine, promising a balance of power and efficiency. The electric model, while specifics are still under wraps, is expected to offer impressive range capabilities up to 500 km on a single charge, supported by advanced features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality and multiple drive modes.

The Tata Curvv is more than just a new car; it’s a versatile platform that caters to diverse buyer preferences in a shifting automotive landscape. With its dual powertrain options, cutting-edge technology, and striking design, the Curvv is well-positioned to make a significant impact in its segment​.

The Tata Curvv EV is set to offer compelling performance features that aim to make it a standout choice in the growing electric SUV market. Here’s a detailed look at what prospective buyers can expect from the EV variant of the Curvv:

Performance Specifications

Range : One of the most critical factors for any electric vehicle is its range. The Tata Curvv EV is expected to offer a maximum range of around 500 km on a single charge, which positions it competitively against other electric SUVs in the market. This range makes it suitable for both city driving and longer journeys without range anxiety.

Battery Options : While specific details on the battery sizes are not yet disclosed, Tata is expected to offer two battery pack options. These options will cater to different needs and budgets, providing flexibility for consumers.

: While specific details on the battery sizes are not yet disclosed, Tata is expected to offer two battery pack options. These options will cater to different needs and budgets, providing flexibility for consumers. Motor Efficiency: The details regarding the electric motor are still under wraps, but it is likely to be a high-efficiency unit capable of providing robust performance and quick acceleration, suitable for an SUV of its class.

Advanced Features

DC Fast Charging : One of the standout features of the Curvv EV is its support for DC fast charging, which will significantly reduce downtime by enabling quicker battery top-ups. This feature is essential for EV owners who need to recharge their vehicles during long trips.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Capability : The V2L functionality allows the vehicle's battery to be used to power external devices, which can be incredibly useful during outdoor activities or power outages, making the Curvv EV not just a vehicle but a power source on wheels.

: The V2L functionality allows the vehicle’s battery to be used to power external devices, which can be incredibly useful during outdoor activities or power outages, making the Curvv EV not just a vehicle but a power source on wheels. Drive Modes and Energy Regeneration: The Curvv EV is expected to come with various drive modes that adjust the vehicle’s performance to suit different driving conditions and preferences. Additionally, adjustable energy regeneration settings will help maximize efficiency and extend the driving range by recapturing energy during braking and coasting.

Driving Experience

Handling and Comfort : Built on Tata's Acti.ev platform, which also underpins other Tata EVs like the Punch EV, the Curvv is expected to offer a balanced and smooth ride. The platform is designed to optimize the placement of the battery and motor for better weight distribution, leading to improved handling characteristics.

: Built on Tata’s Acti.ev platform, which also underpins other Tata EVs like the Punch EV, the Curvv is expected to offer a balanced and smooth ride. The platform is designed to optimize the placement of the battery and motor for better weight distribution, leading to improved handling characteristics. Quiet and Smooth Operation: As with most electric vehicles, the Curvv EV will provide a quieter and smoother driving experience compared to traditional ICE vehicles, with minimal vibration and engine noise.

These performance characteristics are designed to make the Tata Curvv EV an attractive option for those looking to transition to electric vehicles without compromising on functionality and driving pleasure​.

Market Position, Pricing, and Variants for Tata Curvv EV & ICE

Set to compete with notable models like the Hyundai Creta and MG ZS EV, the Curvv ICE is anticipated to start at an accessible price point of around Rs 10.50 lakh, while the EV model will target a more premium segment with prices beginning at Rs 20 lakh. This strategic pricing places the Curvv as a competitive option for both traditional and eco-conscious consumers.

Pricing and Variants for Tata Curvv ICE

The ICE version of the Tata Curvv will have two engine options:

1.2-litre T-GDi Turbo-Petrol Engine: This engine will provide 125 PS of power and 225 Nm of torque. It is expected to be available with a 6-speed manual transmission and an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). 1.5-litre Diesel Engine: Borrowed from the Nexon, this engine will offer 115 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The expected starting price for the Tata Curvv ICE variant is around Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is positioned to compete with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others, aiming to offer a balance of performance, features, and affordability.

Pricing and Variants for Tata Curvv EV

The EV variant of the Tata Curvv is a bit more premium, given its advanced technology and eco-friendliness. It is expected to come with two battery pack options, aiming for a maximum range of around 500 km on a full charge. Specific details about the battery capacities and motor configurations are yet to be disclosed, but features like DC fast charging, V2L capability, and adjustable energy regeneration are anticipated.

The starting price for the Curvv EV is expected to be around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it in the premium segment of the electric SUV market. It will directly compete with models like the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, targeting consumers looking for a stylish, high-performance electric SUV.

These pricing strategies and variant offerings are designed to cater to both traditional car buyers and those looking to make a shift to electric vehicles, providing options across different price points and feature sets​.

Both variants of the Curvv will feature a range of amenities such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital cockpit, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and premium interior finishes, enhancing both comfort and safety.