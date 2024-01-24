Tata Neu Announces Republic Day Discounts on Fashion and Electronics

Tata Neu has announced Republic Day Offers, running from January 19th to 26th, 2024, offering significant discounts on a range of products including fashion, electronics, and groceries. The event is set to attract customers with various deals across different categories.

Key Highlights:

Men’s footwear fashion offers up to 70% off, plus an extra 10% on brands like Adidas, Puma, and more.

Women’s fashion deals include up to 80% off on brands such as W, Biba, and Vera Moda.

Discounts of 30-80% on Western and ethnic wear for both men and women.

Electronics, mobiles, and appliances are available with up to 70% off.

Groceries and fresh fruits are being offered with up to 50% off, along with instant delivery services.

Special travel deals starting at fares of ₹1299 for bookings between January 24th and 26th.

An additional 10% discount on a minimum order of ₹2500 with the coupon code CLIQ500.

Up to 35% off on Homeopathy Products on January 26th.

During this period, customers can explore various categories including men’s and women’s fashion, with substantial discounts on top brands. Men’s footwear fashion features discounts of up to 70%, plus an additional 10% off on brands like Adidas, Puma, Red Tape, and others. Women’s fashion offers are even more attractive, with discounts reaching up to 80% on brands such as W, Biba, Vera Moda, and others. Discounts on Western and ethnic wear range from 30% to 80%.

In addition to fashion, Tata Neu is presenting deals on electronics, mobiles, and appliances, with discounts reaching up to 70%. Customers looking for grocery savings can enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of products, along with instant delivery services.

For travel enthusiasts, it includes special offers with fares starting at ₹1299, applicable for bookings made from January 24th to 26th. Additionally, customers using the coupon code CLIQ500 can avail of an extra 10% discount on orders worth ₹2500 or more.

On January 26th, Tata Neu is also focusing on health products, offering up to 35% off on Homeopathy Products. The terms and conditions for these offers are applicable as stated by Tata Neu.