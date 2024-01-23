Lenovo Legion 9i Revolutionizes Gaming in India with 3.2K Mini-LED Display and RTX 4090 Power

Lenovo has launched its latest gaming powerhouse, the Lenovo Legion 9i, in India. This new entrant in the gaming laptop segment boasts cutting-edge features and top-tier specifications, setting a new benchmark in high-performance gaming.

Key Highlights:

16″ 3.2K Mini-LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate

13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU

Up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD

Legion Coldfront cooling system

Price starting at ₹4,49,990

Introduction to Lenovo Legion 9i

The Lenovo Legion 9i is not just a laptop; it’s a declaration of gaming prowess. Launched at a starting price of ₹4,49,990, the Legion 9i is available for purchase on Lenovo’s official website, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores. With its blend of premium components and innovative technology, the Legion 9i is poised to be a game-changer in the Indian gaming laptop market.

Groundbreaking Display and Graphics

At the heart of the Lenovo Legion 9i’s appeal is its remarkable 16-inch PureSight mini-LED display, offering a 3.2K resolution (3200 x 2000 pixels), a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response rate. The display shines bright with 1,200 nits, ensuring vibrant and life-like visuals. It’s further enhanced with 100% Adobe and DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. This, coupled with the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, makes for an unparalleled gaming experience.

Performance and Cooling Technology

Under the hood, the Legion 9i is powered by the fast 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, complemented by up to 64 GB DDR5 Dual Channel RAM overclocked at 5,600 MHz and a 2 TB RAID 0 PCIe SSD (Gen 4). This powerhouse is kept cool by the innovative Legion Coldfront system, featuring an integrated liquid cooling solution developed in collaboration with Cooler Master and an AI-tuned triple-fan air system with over 6,333 vents.

Enhanced Gaming Features

The laptop also includes Tobii Horizon software for gearless head tracking and Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D for an immersive audio experience. It runs on Windows 11 Pro (variant dependent), offering gamers 3 months of access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Legion Arena.

Customization and Design

In line with Lenovo’s commitment to personalized experiences, the Legion 9i offers a ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option, allowing customers to tailor features to their liking. The laptop’s design is equally impressive, featuring a stylish forged carbon chip-patterned A-cover, contributing to its aesthetic appeal and reduced weight.

Advanced Audio-Visual Integration

The Legion 9i’s audio-visual features set it apart in the gaming world. Equipped with Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D audio, the laptop offers an immersive sound experience, essential for both gaming and multimedia consumption. The integration of Tobii Horizon software adds an innovative layer to gaming, enabling gearless head tracking for a more interactive experience. These features, along with the laptop’s mini-LED display, provide a sensory-rich gaming environment.

The Lenovo Legion 9i is a formidable entrant in the gaming laptop arena, of a blend of highfering-performance hardware, innovative cooling technology, and a stunning visual experience. Its launch in India is a significant step for Lenovo, reflecting their commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and premium gaming experiences to a growing market of enthusiastic gamers and creators. For more information on the Lenovo Legion 9i, visit Lenovo’s Official Website.