Tata Play Binge Expands Portfolio with Playflix K-Dramas

Tata Play Binge has recently incorporated Playflix, an OTT app specializing in Korean entertainment, into its content offerings. This partnership allows Tata Play Binge subscribers to access a broad array of K-dramas and K-movies. Playflix’s library includes content dubbed in Hindi and other regional languages, catering to a diverse audience.

Key Highlights:

Playflix specializes in a variety of Korean dramas and movies, including genres like action, romance, thriller, and horror.

Playflix content is available in multiple languages, including Hindi dubs and English subtitles.

The collaboration includes popular K-dramas such as “Extraordinary You,” “Goblin: The Lonely and Great God,” and “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.”

Playflix joins over 25 other OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge.

Tata Play Binge offers a unified subscription and interface for accessing content from various OTT platforms.

Playflix’s catalogue showcases the creativity and unique storytelling of Korean entertainment, offering series with English subtitles and Hindi audio. The app also features a range of content suitable for all ages, including animated series, cooking shows, and Hollywood entertainment.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer at Tata Play, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Playflix. She highlighted the objective of enhancing content discoverability and creating a comprehensive entertainment destination for OTT viewers.

Anil Khera, Founder & CEO of One Take Media Co., the umbrella company for Playflix, remarked on the partnership’s alignment with their goal to introduce new Korean dramas and diverse content monthly. This collaboration is seen as bringing the right product to the right platform.

With the addition of Playflix, Tata Play Binge now offers content from over 25 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and many more. The service provides a single subscription and user interface for accessing this wide range of content. Additionally, Tata Play Binge subscribers can enjoy gaming and add-on plans for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The service is accessible on various devices, including Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick.