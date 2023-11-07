TCL’s Diwali Sale Offers Customers a Chance to Win Big

TCL has launched its Diwali sale, offering customers the chance to enter the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest and win prizes totaling up to Rs 2 crores* with the purchase of their Mini LED, QLED, and 4K TV range. This sale extends until the end of November as part of the company’s ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ campaign.

Key Highlights:

Customers can win prizes worth up to Rs 2 crores* in the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest by purchasing TCL TVs.

The offer is valid on purchases of any QLED/Mini LED TV or TVs of 65 inches and above.

The Diwali sale features products from TCL’s extensive premium TV range.

The sale is available across India through TCL’s authorized sales channels.

Special deals can be accessed using selected credit and debit cards from various banks.

Mr. Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, expressed the company’s intention to provide customers with immersive experiences and attractive deals during the festive season. “Diwali is a fortuitous festival for us, celebrating the spirit of diversity. This festive season, we’re dedicated to providing immersive experiences and attractive deals to our customers,” said Mr. Xia. He added that the campaign aims to deliver quality products at competitive prices, contributing to a positive festive atmosphere.

The ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest allows participants to win various gifts from TCL’s range, including QLED, 4K UHD & HDR TVs to 2K HDR TVs and Soundbars. Products available in the sale are loaded with the latest technological features and designs.

The sale is accessible through various sales channels, including offline retail stores, brand outlets, and dealership stores nationwide. TCL has also made the offer more accessible by allowing customers to avail it through selected debit and credit cards from ICICI, SBI, HDFC, Kotak, AU, DBS, Bank of Baroda, Federal, IDFC, and Yes Bank.