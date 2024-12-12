The iOS 18.2 update includes a special feature just for iPhone 16 Pro users

Apple's iOS 18.2 unleashes Layered Recordings for iPhone 16 Pro, allowing musicians to record vocals over instruments seamlessly using the Voice Memos app.

Apple’s iOS 18.2 update brings a groundbreaking feature, Layered Recordings, exclusively to iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users. This functionality, teased during the iPhone 16 launch event, transforms the Voice Memos app into a powerful tool for musicians.

Layered Recordings: A Musician’s Delight

Layered Recordings empowers users to overlay vocal tracks onto existing instrumental recordings seamlessly. This innovative feature leverages the iPhone 16 Pro’s studio-quality microphone and eliminates the need for headphones during recording.

How it Works

The A18 Pro chip, combined with advanced on-device processing and machine learning, enables Voice Memos to generate two distinct tracks. These tracks can be further refined and mixed in professional music applications like Logic Pro. The seamless integration extends to Mac users, allowing for effortless syncing and drag-and-drop functionality into Logic Pro sessions.

Expanding Creative Horizons

Layered Recordings opens up a world of possibilities for musicians. Users can now incorporate diverse background instruments, such as acoustic guitar or piano, as the foundational layer of their recordings. Logic Pro further enhances the workflow by facilitating the transfer of compressed audio files to Voice Memos.

Apple Showcases the Power of Layered Recordings

To demonstrate the potential of Layered Recordings, Apple collaborated with renowned artists Michael Bublé, Carly Pearce, and Greg Wells. Their collaborative track, “Maybe This Christmas,” was created using Voice Memos on iPhone 16 Pro and is available in Spatial Audio on Apple Music.

This update signifies Apple’s commitment to empowering creativity and pushing the boundaries of mobile music production. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with user-friendly design, Apple has once again placed powerful tools in the hands of creators. With Layered Recordings, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are no longer just smartphones; they are portable recording studios capable of capturing musical inspiration wherever it strikes.