Thoughtful Gifts for Music Lovers this World Music Day

World Music Day is a celebration of music’s unique ability to unite and inspire people across the globe. Choosing the right gift for music enthusiasts can significantly enhance their listening experience, making this day even more special. From high-end home audio systems to immersive headphones, here’s a guide to the best music-related gifts.

Enhance Home Audio with Tivoli Audio’s Home Music System Gen 2

For those who appreciate quality sound within the comfort of their home, the Home Music System Gen 2 from Tivoli Audio offers a sophisticated blend of style and sound. This system integrates seamlessly with modern interiors and provides an enriching listening experience with its easy access to streaming services, curated playlists, and a vast music library. Priced at Rs.1,04,900, it’s more than just a music player—it’s a significant upgrade to any home entertainment setup. Available in multiple colors, it features compatibility with AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Bluetooth, and even includes an Ethernet port for enhanced connectivity. Find out more about this product here.

Drumfire II – Power and Elegance Combined

Audio Pro’s Drumfire II stands out with its superior audio performance and eye-catching design. Priced at Rs.1,15,630, it’s the perfect centerpiece for any music lover’s living space. The Drumfire II offers clean, powerful sound with dynamic range, making it suitable for diverse musical tastes. Its stylish, hand-stitched leather cover complements any décor, emphasizing aesthetics as much as audio quality. Learn more about Drumfire II.

Wireless Freedom with Audio-Technica’s Over-Ear Headphones

ATH-M20xBT – Ideal for casual listening, these headphones blend 40mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 for high-quality, uninterrupted audio. With up to 60 hours of battery life, they provide long-lasting enjoyment for just Rs.14,149. Their over-ear design ensures optimal sound isolation, perfect for those who prefer an intimate listening experience. Check details here.

ATH-M50xBT2 – At Rs.32,299, these headphones are designed for audiophiles seeking exceptional sound clarity and depth. Equipped with 45mm large-aperture drivers and up to 50 hours of battery life, they deliver professional-grade sound for an immersive audio experience. The comfortable, over-ear design provides excellent sound isolation. More about ATH-M50xBT2.

This World Music Day, consider these thoughtful and high-quality music gifts to enhance the audio experience for the music lover in your life.