Airtel Celebrates World Music Day with Over 1.7 Billion Streams and Special DTH Programming

As World Music Day approaches on June 21, Airtel is enhancing the musical experience for its users with over 1.7 billion streams on Wynk Music and special programming across its digital platforms.

Airtel Enhances Music Accessibility on World Music Day

World Music Day serves as a reminder of music’s universal appeal and its ability to connect people. Airtel leverages this occasion by making music more accessible to its users across different devices and locations. Wynk Studio, Airtel’s music arm, has notably reached over 1.7 billion streams, featuring songs from emerging artists as well as established names like Nikhita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

In celebration of World Music Day, Airtel DTH is set to entertain its audience with a dedicated channel, Airtel Playlist (LCN 479), which will feature a continuous stream of English and Hindi songs. This initiative not only aims to enhance the home music experience but also supports the artists by increasing their visibility and streams.

Expanding Music Experiences Across Platforms

Airtel’s commitment to providing a seamless music experience is evident through its diverse offerings. Wynk Music, recognized as one of India’s leading music streaming services, offers an extensive library of music accessible at a tap. Users can enjoy a personalized music experience on the go, and explore various playlists curated to enhance discoverability of new and independent artists.

Moreover, Wynk Studio has expanded its collaborations beyond music artists to include scoring for web series, OTT content, and live events, broadening the scope of its musical impact.

How to Access Airtel’s Music Offerings

Airtel customers looking to enhance their World Music Day experience can add Airtel Playlist to their DTH packs by giving a missed call to 9154052479 or 8800488003. Additionally, users can manage their subscriptions through the Airtel Thanks app under ‘Services’ or directly on the Xstream set-top box by navigating to LCN 479 and selecting “Add”. The Airtel Playlist is available for just Rs.51, and the DTH service also offers features like pause, play, and record for live programs.

Airtel’s initiatives on World Music Day underscore its dedication to enhancing the music streaming experience, supporting a wide range of artists, and making music more accessible to a broader audience.