Top 5 Affordable Laptops Under ₹35,000: A Comparative Guide

In the realm of technology, finding a budget-friendly laptop that doesn’t compromise on performance is a significant challenge. This article explores the top 5 laptops available under 35,000 INR, offering a mix of functionality and affordability. These laptops are ideal for those who need a reliable device without a hefty price tag.

Key Highlights:

Laptops under ₹35,000 cater to budget-conscious consumers.

Models include offerings from Infinix, Lenovo, Asus, and HP.

These laptops balance performance, portability, and battery life.

Features range from powerful processors to Full HD displays and fast charging.

Infinix Inbook Y4 Max

The Infinix Y4 Max is equipped with a 13th Generation Intel Core processor, designed for a smooth multitasking experience. It features a 1.78Kg Al-Alloy metal body and is 18 mm slim. The laptop has a 16-inch FHD Display with an 85% sRGB color gamut and a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering a peak brightness of 350 nits. It comes with a 70Wh battery, promising up to 9-10 hours of video playback. Additional features include a backlit keyboard, 65 W Type-C Fast Charging, and DTS Audio processing. The PC Connect feature enables screen mirroring and file sharing with Infinix smartphones.

Infinix Inbook Y2 Plus

The Infinix Y2 Plus is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core processor. Similar to the Y4 Max, it has an Al-Alloy metal body and offers a 15.6-inch FHD Display with an 85% sRGB color gamut. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 250 nits. It houses a 60Wh battery, capable of up to 9-10 hours of video playback, and includes features like a backlit keyboard and 65 W Type-C Fast Charging.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 combines portability with performance. It offers configurations with AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core processors, 8GB of RAM, and either a 1TB HDD or a 256GB SSD. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, suitable for users who prioritize mobility.

Asus VivoBook 14

The Asus VivoBook 14 is known for its blend of performance and portability. It comes with AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core processors, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch Full HD display adds to its appeal for those seeking a compact yet powerful device.

HP 14s

The HP 14s series is recognized for its reliability and versatility. It offers AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i3/i5 processors, 8GB of RAM, and storage options from a 1TB HDD to a 256GB SSD. The 14-inch Full HD display ensures a balance between screen size and portability.

Conclusion:

The laptops within the 35,000 INR price range demonstrate that affordability and quality can coexist. Catering to various preferences, whether it’s performance, design, or portability, these laptops provide viable options for budget-conscious users. They prove that one does not need to compromise on quality while adhering to a budget.