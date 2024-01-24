Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Series Shatters Pre-Booking Records in India

Samsung Electronics announced that its newly launched Galaxy S24 series has achieved a record number of pre-bookings in India, surpassing the 250,000 mark within just three days of opening on January 18, 2024. This milestone significantly outperforms the pre-booking figures of its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 series, which reached the same number over a three-week span.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy S24 series has received over 250,000 pre-bookings in India within three days.

This performance marks a significant improvement over the Galaxy S23 series.

The series introduces advanced features like AI-powered tools and improved camera capabilities.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business at Samsung India, commented on the success, stating, “The huge success of Galaxy S24 series demonstrates that Indian consumers are early adopters of new technology. I would like to thank our consumers for their overwhelming response to Galaxy S24 series.”

The Galaxy S24 series, including the Ultra, S24+, and S24 models, boasts a range of advanced features. Highlights include Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist, all aimed at enhancing communication. The series is also the first to debut the Circle to Search feature with Google, allowing intuitive gesture-driven searches.

The ProVisual Engine in the Galaxy S24 series offers AI-powered tools for superior image capturing, with the Quad Tele System in the S24 Ultra featuring a new 5x optical zoom lens. Enhanced Nightography capabilities allow for clearer photos and videos in low-light conditions. AI editing tools provide users with easy photo editing options, including generative AI for image background filling.

Technical advancements are also notable, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This offers efficient AI processing and improved refresh rates across the series. The Ultra model also includes a larger vapor chamber for better temperature control and performance power.

The Galaxy S24 series continues Samsung’s commitment to sustainability and security, offering extended product lifecycles and comprehensive protection with Samsung Knox.

Price and Availability: The series is available in various configurations, with the Galaxy S24 starting at INR 79,999 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra going up to INR 159,999 for the highest specification model. Pre-booking offers include benefits worth up to INR 22,000 for the Ultra and S24+ models and INR 15,000 for the standard S24.

The record pre-bookings of the Galaxy S24 series in India reflect the growing interest and demand for advanced smartphone technology in the region, signaling a strong market presence for Samsung’s latest flagship series.