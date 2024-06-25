Top 5 Smartphones in India Under Rs 15,000 in June 2024

The budget smartphone market offers a plethora of choices, making the selection process challenging. In this article, we present a curated list of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 for June 2024, highlighting their key features and specifications to assist you in finding the ideal device for your needs.

Realme P1: A Power-Packed Phone with Stunning Display and Battery

The Realme P1 is a powerhouse boasting a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness, guaranteeing a seamless and vibrant visual experience. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on RealmeUI 5.0 based on Android 14, with three years of promised updates. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP primary camera and 16MP front-facing camera, while the 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures all-day power. The Realme P1 retails for ₹14,999.

Vivo T3x: Smooth Performance and Long Battery Life

The Vivo T3x features a 6.72-inch flat Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and gaming. Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, it strikes a balance between performance and longevity. With 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB and running on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14, it caters to users who require ample storage and the latest software features. The Vivo T3x is priced at ₹13,499.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: AMOLED Display with Expandable Storage

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G starts at ₹12,999 and offers a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering vivid visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, it comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. This makes it an attractive choice for those seeking a budget-friendly phone with an excellent display and ample storage options.

Motorola G64: Budget-Friendly Powerhouse with Large Battery

The Motorola G64 is available in two variants: 8GB/128GB for ₹14,999 and 12GB/256GB for ₹16,999. It boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor. The phone runs on Android 14 with confirmed support for Android 15. Its massive 6,000 mAh battery with a 33W fast charger guarantees uninterrupted usage throughout the day, making it perfect for power users.

Realme 12x: Affordable All-Rounder with Smooth Display

The Realme 12x starts at ₹11,999 and features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits peak brightness. It is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Panda Glass protection and IP54 rating enhance its durability, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious users.