Vivo T3x 5G Launches in India: A Big Screen and Battery Experience for Rs. 19,499

Vivo has expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of the Vivo T3x 5G in India, featuring robust specifications targeted at budget-conscious consumers seeking strong performance and a high-refresh-rate display. The smartphone is set to cater to tech-savvy users with its combination of hardware and competitive pricing.

Key Specifications

: The Vivo T3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display, providing a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. This large screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver a smoother visual experience, whether scrolling through content or playing graphics-intensive games. Processor and Storage : At the heart of the Vivo T3x 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. This chipset is complemented by options of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card, ensuring ample space for apps and media.

: At the heart of the Vivo T3x 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. This chipset is complemented by options of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card, ensuring ample space for apps and media. Camera : The device features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor that promises detailed photos even in challenging lighting conditions. It supports 4K video recording in the 8GB model, along with several advanced photography modes such as Night Mode and Portrait Mode.

: The device features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor that promises detailed photos even in challenging lighting conditions. It supports 4K video recording in the 8GB model, along with several advanced photography modes such as Night Mode and Portrait Mode. Battery and Charging : A significant selling point is its 6000mAh battery, which Vivo claims can support extended periods of usage — up to 68.8 hours of music playback or 23.33 hours of video playback on a single charge. Additionally, it supports 44W fast charging, which helps quickly replenish the battery.

: A significant selling point is its 6000mAh battery, which Vivo claims can support extended periods of usage — up to 68.8 hours of music playback or 23.33 hours of video playback on a single charge. Additionally, it supports 44W fast charging, which helps quickly replenish the battery. Software and Additional Features: The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, ensuring a contemporary software experience. It also features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Availability and Pricing

The Vivo T3x 5G is priced competitively, with availability details announced alongside the launch, with the phone set to be available through various retail channels across India.

Design and Build

Available in two colors, Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green, the phone features a stylish design with a circular camera module that gives it a distinctive look. Its construction includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and ease of access, keeping up with the ergonomic standards of today’s smartphones.

The Vivo T3x 5G is poised to be a solid choice for users who prioritize a blend of performance, battery life, and display quality in a budget-friendly package. With its comprehensive set of features and competitive pricing, it is likely to stand out in the crowded mid-range smartphone market in India​.