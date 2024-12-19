Truecaller Launches Verified Campaign to Enhance Customer Engagement

19/12/2024
Shweta Bansal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Truecaller Launches Verified Campaign to Enhance Customer Engagement
Truecaller introduces Verified Campaign, offering businesses personalized customer engagement through the Truecaller app. Enhance onboarding, cross-selling, and more.

Truecaller, a renowned global communication platform, has introduced its latest feature, the Truecaller Verified Campaign, as part of its business services.In an era where customer attention is dispersed across various platforms, the Truecaller Verified Campaign empowers businesses to design hyper-personalized and dynamic communication journeys. This innovation integrates seamlessly into users’ everyday interactions within the Truecaller app, ensuring relevant and engaging customer experiences.

Solving Key Marketing Challenges

This feature is supported by Truecaller’s existing Customer Experience (CX) Solutions and is activated through call or message events on the Truecaller platform. Marketers can overcome the challenge of underutilizing calls and SMS for personalized customer interactions. Businesses can now deliver impactful communication directly through the channels customers already trust and use.

A Truecaller representative stated, “With Truecaller Verified Campaign, businesses can engage with customers in a space they trust. By incorporating personalized and contextual communication, we aim to help businesses stand out and connect meaningfully with their audience. Our focus is on creating a seamless experience for both companies and users.”

Features of Truecaller Verified Campaign

The feature allows businesses to leverage their existing customer segmentation to deliver tailored interactions for scenarios like onboarding, cross-selling, and upselling—all within the Truecaller ecosystem. It combines these capabilities with insights, enabling marketers to harness hyper-personalization effectively.

Moreover, Truecaller Verified Campaign is compatible with popular customer engagement platforms, simplifying campaign deployment and allowing businesses to launch campaigns quickly and efficiently.

Early Adopters Speak

Ayush Gupta, Associate Director of Marketing at CARS24, shared, “As early adopters of Truecaller Verified Campaign, we are thrilled about its potential to revolutionize customer engagement. This capability aligns with our goal of enhancing communication strategies.”

Yash Khandelwal, DGM Marketing at Motion Education, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “The personalized and contextual targeting offered by Truecaller Verified Campaign is a game-changer for enriching customer interactions.”

For further details, visit the Truecaller Verified Campaign page.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Shweta Bansal

An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
View all stories
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More! Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!