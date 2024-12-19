Truecaller Launches Verified Campaign to Enhance Customer Engagement

Truecaller introduces Verified Campaign, offering businesses personalized customer engagement through the Truecaller app. Enhance onboarding, cross-selling, and more.

Truecaller, a renowned global communication platform, has introduced its latest feature, the Truecaller Verified Campaign, as part of its business services.In an era where customer attention is dispersed across various platforms, the Truecaller Verified Campaign empowers businesses to design hyper-personalized and dynamic communication journeys. This innovation integrates seamlessly into users’ everyday interactions within the Truecaller app, ensuring relevant and engaging customer experiences.

Solving Key Marketing Challenges

This feature is supported by Truecaller’s existing Customer Experience (CX) Solutions and is activated through call or message events on the Truecaller platform. Marketers can overcome the challenge of underutilizing calls and SMS for personalized customer interactions. Businesses can now deliver impactful communication directly through the channels customers already trust and use.

A Truecaller representative stated, “With Truecaller Verified Campaign, businesses can engage with customers in a space they trust. By incorporating personalized and contextual communication, we aim to help businesses stand out and connect meaningfully with their audience. Our focus is on creating a seamless experience for both companies and users.”

Features of Truecaller Verified Campaign

The feature allows businesses to leverage their existing customer segmentation to deliver tailored interactions for scenarios like onboarding, cross-selling, and upselling—all within the Truecaller ecosystem. It combines these capabilities with insights, enabling marketers to harness hyper-personalization effectively.

Moreover, Truecaller Verified Campaign is compatible with popular customer engagement platforms, simplifying campaign deployment and allowing businesses to launch campaigns quickly and efficiently.

Early Adopters Speak

Ayush Gupta, Associate Director of Marketing at CARS24, shared, “As early adopters of Truecaller Verified Campaign, we are thrilled about its potential to revolutionize customer engagement. This capability aligns with our goal of enhancing communication strategies.”

Yash Khandelwal, DGM Marketing at Motion Education, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “The personalized and contextual targeting offered by Truecaller Verified Campaign is a game-changer for enriching customer interactions.”

For further details, visit the Truecaller Verified Campaign page.