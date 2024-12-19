Portl Introduces UltraGym and Expands Globally, Targeting 100% Growth

Portl launches UltraGym for smart, compact strength training at ₹59,990. Expanding into Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia with 100% growth targets.

Portl, a leader in fitness technology, has launched the UltraGym, a compact and innovative solution for strength training. The UltraGym is an all-in-one system that eliminates bulky equipment like dumbbells and squat racks, providing a professional-grade workout experience within just 2.4 square feet of space. With a launch price of ₹59,990/-, the device will be available on Portl’s official website (https://portl.co) starting 19th December 2024.

This launch is a significant milestone in Portl’s growth strategy, underpinned by its commitment to innovation and market expansion. The company is not only enhancing its product portfolio in India but also strengthening its presence in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, targeting markets in the Middle East.

Key Features of the UltraGym

The UltraGym introduces advanced technology to redefine home strength training. It incorporates Hydraulic and Electromagnetic Resistance (H.E.R.S) Technology, which offers adjustable digital weights ranging from 0.5 kg to 70 kg. This makes it suitable for individuals at all fitness levels.

Users can explore various modes such as standard, eccentric, isokinetic, elastic, and rowing, catering to a wide range of workout goals. The companion mobile app enhances the user experience with features like guided workout plans, personalized routines, and detailed progress tracking.

With its combination of versatility, portability, and professional-grade performance, the UltraGym is set to transform home fitness.

Expanding into Global Markets

Portl is focusing on international growth, particularly in the Middle East. The company plans to expand into Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia over the next 12 to 18 months. In line with this, Portl has partnered with prominent hospitality brands such as the Taj Group of Hotels (IHCL) and Accor Group to deliver on-demand wellness solutions for premium travelers.

These partnerships reinforce Portl’s position as a leader in hospitality wellness solutions while helping the company introduce its products to new audiences globally.

Commitment to R&D and Technological Innovation

Innovation remains central to Portl’s mission. The company invests heavily in research and development to maintain its edge in fitness technology. Future advancements include non-invasive health tracking, real-time feedback on exercise form, and hyper-personalized fitness programs powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision.

Through these efforts, Portl aims to deliver impactful, efficient, and data-driven fitness experiences to users worldwide.

Ambitious Growth Plans

Since its inception in 2021, Portl has completed over 20,000 hours of workouts across India and international markets. With plans to double its user base within the next 12 months, the company is targeting 100% growth. This ambitious goal is supported by strong customer engagement, strategic partnerships, and a robust market expansion strategy.

Founder’s Perspective

Indraneel Gupta, Founder and CEO of Portl, shared, “The UltraGym launch underscores our commitment to making strength training more accessible and efficient. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we aim to provide a professional-grade workout experience to everyone, regardless of space or fitness level.”