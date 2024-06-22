TV Fest Amazon Sale: Get the Best Smart TVs at Discounts Up to 63%

Amazon’s Fab TV Fest is making waves in the smart TV market by offering substantial discounts, with some models available at up to 63% off. This sale presents a fantastic opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment setups with the latest technology from top brands.

Overview of the Sale

The TV Fest includes a variety of brands like Westinghouse, Hisense, TCL, and more, each providing several models at discounted prices. For instance, the Westinghouse 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV is available for just Rs. 28,999, marking a significant reduction from its regular price​.

Key Highlights of the Sale:

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43 inches) is available for Rs. 30,490, offering a premium viewing experience with its crystal-clear display. Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55 inches) is being sold for Rs. 57,990, known for its superior build and excellent picture quality. Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (55 inches) is priced at Rs. 36,999, a great choice for those looking for an Android interface. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43 inches) at Rs. 29,990 provides a balanced option for both quality and affordability. TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (55 inches), priced at Rs. 44,990, is perfect for those looking for vibrant color quality. Vu The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV (55 inches) available for Rs. 37,999, combines affordability with advanced technology. Acer V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (43 inches) is a budget-friendly option at Rs. 26,999, suitable for smaller living spaces. OnePlus Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV (65 inches), available for Rs. 79,999, is designed for those desiring a large-screen experience with top-notch technology.

Additionally, customers can benefit from exclusive bank offers including up to Rs. 2500 instant discount with SBI and HDFC Bank credit card transactions, Amazon Pay later options, and up to 18 months of No Cost EMI. Exchange offers and extended warranties are also part of the package, enhancing the overall value of purchases during this sale.

Sale Duration

The TV Fest is a limited-time event, making it imperative for customers to act quickly to avail themselves of these offers. The sale period is currently active and offers vary by model and stock availability​.

The Amazon TV Fest is a prime opportunity for technology enthusiasts and home entertainment aficionados to purchase high-quality smart TVs at a fraction of their usual cost. With a range of sizes and features, there’s a suitable option for every household.