Blaupunkt Smart TVs Available at Discounted Rates During Flipkart Diwali Sale

Hardik Mitra
November 2, 2023
3 Min Read

Blaupunkt, the German electronics manufacturer, has partnered with Flipkart for their Big Diwali Sale to offer customers discounts on their range of smart TVs. The sale features up to 60% off on smart TV models and an additional 10% instant discount for SBI Bank Card users. The discounts are active from November 2 to November 11, 2023.

Key Highlights:

  • Blaupunkt smart TVs discounted up to 60% during Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale.
  • Additional 10% instant discount for SBI Bank Card holders.
  • Sale dates: November 2 – November 11, 2023.
  • New QLED models with Google TV are part of the discounted range.
  • Prices starting as low as Rs 6,299/- for various models.

Blaupunkt Smart TVs Available at Discounted Rates During Flipkart Diwali Sale

Blaupunkt has announced a range of discounts on their smart TVs for the festive season available exclusively on Flipkart. These discounts, part of Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, include substantial price reductions and a special offer for SBI Bank Card users.

The sale starts on November 2 and ends on November 11, 2023, featuring a wide array of Blaupunkt’s smart TV models, starting from Rs 6,299/-. These models are equipped with modern technologies such as QLED 4K displays, HDR 10+, and a variety of sound enhancements including Dolby and DTS TruSurround sound systems.

In a statement, Blaupunkt revealed two newly launched QLED models with Google TV. These are also included in the sale and come with features such as voice assistant functionality, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV displays offer up to 600 nits of brightness, ensuring a bright and vivid viewing experience.

For more detailed viewing options, the 43-inch QLED model is listed at Rs. 21,999/-, showcasing a 4K display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, accompanied by Dolby-certified audio. The 55-inch Google TV model is available for Rs. 34,999/-, featuring a 4K HDR10+ display, a bezel-less design, and a strong audio system supported by Dolby Digital Plus.

Here’s a detailed list of the discounted Blaupunkt models with their Big Diwali Sale (BDS 2) prices:

  • Blaupunkt 24Sigma707 for Rs. 6,299/-
  • Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 for Rs. 9,299/-
  • Blaupunkt 32CSG7111 for Rs. 9,499/-
  • Blaupunkt 40CSG7112 for Rs. 14,499/-
  • Blaupunkt 40Sigma703BL for Rs. 13,299/-
  • Blaupunkt 43CSG7105 for Rs. 15,999/-
  • Blaupunkt 43QD7050 for Rs. 21,999/-
  • Blaupunkt 50CSGT7022 for Rs. 25,499/-
  • Blaupunkt 50QD7010 for Rs. 28,999/-
  • Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 for Rs. 28,999/-
  • Blaupunkt 55QD7020 for Rs. 34,999/-
  • Blaupunkt 65CSGT7024 for Rs. 42,999/-
  • Blaupunkt 65QD7030 for Rs. 49,999/-

The Big Diwali Sale presents an opportunity for customers to upgrade their home entertainment systems with Blaupunkt’s advanced smart TVs at a more affordable price, enhancing their viewing experiences with high-quality visuals and sound.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsApp

About the author

View All Posts
Hardik

Hardik Mitra

Hardik’s expertise in digital media and search engine optimization ensures that PC-Tablet’s content reaches its intended audience. His strategies and innovative approaches have played a pivotal role in the growth and online presence of the platform.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Recommended Video