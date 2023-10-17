UBON Unveils Smart Audio Sunglasses – UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses

UBON, a prominent name in gadget accessories and consumer electronics in India, is set to introduce its latest innovation – the UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses, just in time for the festive season. These smart audio sunglasses are designed to combine style with functionality, offering an array of features that cater to tech-savvy consumers.

Key Highlights:

6 hours of playtime

Anti-UVA/UVB protection

Auto pairing with smartphones

Priced at only Rs. 1999/-

The UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses are equipped with open-ear speakers that seamlessly connect to your smartphone, providing a unique audio experience while preserving your sense of style. These sunglasses stand out for their anti-UVA/UVB capabilities, shielding the eyes from harmful rays. The classic half-frame design adds a sporty touch, making them suitable for both casual outings and outdoor activities. The glasses are IP65 waterproof and sweatproof, ensuring durability during workouts. Bluetooth version v5.3 enables effortless pairing with smartphones, facilitating hassle-free Bluetooth calling through the built-in microphone. The glasses also feature 15 mm speakers and a type-C charging port, delivering a premium sound experience.

Priced at an affordable Rs. 1999/-, the UBON J1 smart audio sunglasses come with a 6-month warranty and are available in grey and black color options.

Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder of UBON, expressed his excitement about the launch, saying, “UBON is thrilled to introduce J1 Magic Glasses: the multi-tasking sunglasses with speakers. These sunglasses represent the perfect blend of technology and style, a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge accessories to our customers. With built-in speakers, these sunglasses redefine the way you experience audio on the go. Whether you’re enjoying your favorite music, making hands-free calls with the built-in microphone, or immersing yourself in Open-ear audio, these sunglasses have it all. But that’s not all – we’ve also prioritized your eye protection. These sunglasses are equipped with anti-UVA/UVB technology to shield your eyes from harmful rays while ensuring you stay connected wirelessly via Bluetooth pairing. In terms of design, we’ve struck a balance between smart functionality and classic aesthetics, so you can wear them confidently in any setting. These sunglasses are more than just an accessory; they’re a lifestyle statement. We’re excited to bring you a product that embodies our brand’s dedication to innovation, quality, and style. Welcome to the future of eyewear.”

The UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses are available for purchase at your nearest retail store and UBON’s official website. This groundbreaking launch underscores UBON’s commitment to delivering quality and innovation in the audio industry, setting new benchmarks for the future.