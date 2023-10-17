Endefo Introduces Innovative Earbud Series in India

Dubai-based smart wearables brand, Endefo, has launched a series of True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) exclusively in India. This eagerly awaited collection, comprising five distinct models – Enbuds 12, Enbuds 14, Enbuds 20, Enbuds 21, and Enbuds Aura, caters to a diverse range of budgets, with prices starting at just Rs 899 and going up to Rs 1499. These products will be available at over 2000 retail stores across India.

Here’s a closer look at the features and pricing of each Enbuds model:

Enbuds 12:

Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation

30 Hours Playback

Touch Sensor Controls

Seamless Voice Assistant Integration

Price: Rs 999/-

Enbuds 14:

30 Hours Playback

Lightweight Design

Intuitive Touch Controls

Voice Assistant Integration

Price: Rs 899/-

Enbuds 20:

Environmental Noise Cancellation

Quad Microphone Setup

Stylish Transparent Design

Extended 40 Hours of Playback

Price: Rs 1399/-

Enbuds 21:

Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation

Quad Microphone Array

Low Latency for Gaming Enthusiasts

Extended Battery Life for Endurance

Price: Rs 1499/-

Enbuds Aura:

Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation

Extended 40 Hours Playback Time

Sweat-Proof Build

Feather-Light Design

Price: Rs 899/-

Commenting on the launch, CEO of Endefo, Mr. Aneef Tas, stated, “At Endefo, we focus on providing innovative audio solutions that cater to the needs of the youth while maintaining an aesthetic edge and cutting-edge quality. These earbuds embody the spirit of Endefo, where style, performance, and affordability converge. With standout features like the one-of-a-kind transparent design, they will bring an unparalleled experience to our users.”

“Our committed team has worked tirelessly to develop products that not only deliver exceptional audio performance but also stand out with top-tier workmanship and durability. We understand that our customers seek more than just exceptional sound; they desire products that are elegant in design and reliable. We are particularly proud to highlight that these products are entirely manufactured in India, fully embracing and contributing to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, showcasing our unwavering support for local manufacturing and skill development,” he added.

Endefo’s newly launched TWS earbuds will be exclusively available in select retail stores across India. This approach allows Endefo to provide a hands-on experience for customers, ensuring they can test and select the perfect Enbuds model that suits their preferences.

In addition to this exciting launch, Endefo has announced its plan to invest 200 crores in the Indian Wearable Technology Market by the end of 2024. Their goal is to secure a 10% market share in the Indian Weartech segment within the next three years, further emphasizing their commitment to the Indian market and its tech-savvy consumers.