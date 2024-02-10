Unique Tech Gifts for Valentine’s Day: ViewSonic’s Latest Offerings

With Valentine’s Day 2024 on the horizon, selecting a memorable gift for your loved one is crucial. ViewSonic’s latest products, including portable and 4K projectors, provide innovative options for those looking to create special experiences. These devices cater to both entertainment enthusiasts and those who appreciate advanced technology, offering features like 360-degree projection, Bluetooth speaker functionality, and compatibility with gaming consoles.

Key Highlights:

The ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector allows for a cinema-like experience at home, with a projection size of up to 100 inches and 360-degree functionality.

It serves as a Bluetooth speaker, enhancing any romantic setting or movie night.

The ViewSonic X2-4K projector is ideal for gamers and movie lovers, offering 4K projection, high refresh rates, and compatibility with Xbox.

Both projectors feature easy setup, multiple connectivity options, and come with pre-installed apps for immediate entertainment.

The ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector is designed for those seeking a unique Valentine’s gift. Priced at INR 99,000, it transforms any space into a personalized cinema. Its automatic keystone correction and four-corner adjustment ensure high-quality projection, making movie nights unforgettable. Additionally, its flexibility and additional features like a smart stand and Bluetooth speaker capability make it a multifunctional gift.

For those with a higher budget, the ViewSonic X2-4K projector offers an immersive viewing experience with detailed picture quality and built-in speakers. Compatible with Xbox, it’s a versatile gift for partners who enjoy gaming and movies. Its modern design integrates well into any home setup, and with a quick setup time, it’s user-friendly. Priced at INR 3,25,000, this projector also supports 4K resolution and comes equipped with necessary connectivity options and pre-installed entertainment apps.