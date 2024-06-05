Unlock AI Innovation with New Joint Capabilities from Microsoft and SAP

Microsoft and SAP collaborate to integrate AI capabilities, enhancing recruitment, employee development, and organizational productivity through advanced generative AI solutions.

In a significant step towards enhancing enterprise productivity, Microsoft and SAP have announced a collaborative effort to integrate their generative AI capabilities. This partnership aims to tackle fundamental business challenges by leveraging the strengths of both companies in AI, cloud computing, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

Integrating AI for Enhanced Business Processes

Microsoft and SAP’s latest collaboration focuses on integrating SAP SuccessFactors solutions with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot in Viva Learning, alongside Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service. This integration is designed to streamline recruitment and employee development processes, providing organizations with tools to attract, retain, and upskill their workforce efficiently.

Through this integration, Microsoft and SAP are enabling organizations to generate targeted job descriptions and refine them using AI-powered suggestions. This process, managed within Microsoft Word and published through SAP SuccessFactors, ensures a seamless workflow for HR professionals. Additionally, interviewers using Microsoft Teams can benefit from AI-generated interview prompts based on candidates’ resumes and job descriptions, enhancing the interview process.

Personalized Learning and Skill Development

Employees can now use Copilot in Viva Learning to conduct natural language queries, receiving personalized learning recommendations from SAP SuccessFactors solutions. As employees complete their learning paths, the system automatically updates, providing an up-to-date view of the skills landscape within the organization. This feature not only aids in employee development but also aligns learning outcomes with career goals and organizational needs.

A Responsible Approach to AI

SAP emphasizes a responsible approach to AI, adhering to the highest industry standards to ensure transparency and privacy. By involving ethics experts and an AI ethics advisory panel, SAP ensures that its AI tools avoid biases and respect sensitive data. This commitment to ethical AI is a cornerstone of the SAP-Microsoft collaboration, aiming to build trust and reliability in their AI solutions.

Driving Organizational Productivity

The partnership also extends to enhancing end-user productivity through collaborative ERP capabilities. Integrations between SAP S/4HANA Cloud and Microsoft Teams allow users to collaborate on business processes directly within their existing workflows. Features like Adaptive card-based Loop components in SAP S/4HANA Cloud enable users to complete tasks within Teams chats, calls, and Outlook, streamlining business operations.

This collaboration is part of a broader strategy to leverage the vast data estates of both companies to enhance AI capabilities across various industries. By combining SAP’s deep industry knowledge with Microsoft’s technological prowess, the partnership aims to deliver innovative solutions that drive business transformation.