Unlock the Full Potential of Your Purchase: Get a OnePlus Watch 2 Free with OnePlus Open

Explore the OnePlus Open and get a OnePlus Watch 2 for just a penny! Learn how you can avail of this limited-time offer and enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge technology with OnePlus.

OnePlus is currently offering a compelling deal where customers purchasing the OnePlus Open, the brand’s first foldable smartphone, can also receive a OnePlus Watch 2 almost for free, specifically for one penny. This promotion showcases OnePlus’s strategy to attract more users to its foldable technology by bundling it with their latest smartwatch.

Understanding the Offer

The OnePlus Open is priced at $1,699.99, with a promotional discount allowing for a significant price reduction when bundled with the OnePlus Watch 2. This innovative deal essentially offers the watch, which retails at $299.99, for just $0.01 when added to the cart along with the OnePlus Open. This promotion not only enhances the appeal of the OnePlus Open but also incentivizes potential buyers with a high-value freebie that enriches the overall user experience.

Product Highlights

The OnePlus Open boasts a premium design with a durable, lightweight construction ideal for everyday use. Its specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, and dual displays—the main 7.82-inch and a cover screen at 6.31-inch, both offering high-resolution visuals and smooth refresh rates.

The OnePlus Watch 2, on the other hand, features a robust set of health monitoring tools, a bright AMOLED display, and excellent battery life, making it a practical companion for both fitness enthusiasts and casual users.

Promotional Details

This promotional offer is a limited-time deal aimed at increasing the uptake of OnePlus’s new foldable device while simultaneously pushing its wearable technology into more hands. The deal is available directly from the OnePlus website, where the discount is applied automatically when both products are added to the cart.

OnePlus’s current promotion is a strategic move to boost sales of its new foldable phone while offering substantial value through the nearly free OnePlus Watch 2. It’s an enticing offer for anyone in the market for new tech, combining cutting-edge smartphone technology with a high-quality smartwatch​​.