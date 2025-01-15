Unveil iPhone 16 Series Discounts Up to Rs 12,000 at Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale

Grab up to Rs 12,000 off on the iPhone 16 series during Flipkart's Republic Day Monumental Sale. Offers valid until January 19. Don’t miss out!

Flipkart’s Republic Day Monumental Sale is currently underway, presenting an excellent opportunity for consumers to purchase the newly launched iPhone 16 series at significantly reduced prices. The sale features a range of impressive discounts and additional bank offers, but hurry—these deals are only available until January 19.

Exclusive Deals on the iPhone 16 Series

The iPhone 16 model with 128GB of storage is now priced at Rs 67,999, down from Rs 79,999, marking a reduction of Rs 12,000. It’s important to note that there may be minor variations in pricing between Flipkart’s app and website, as some listings show the price as Rs 69,999. Shoppers using an HDFC Bank credit card can secure an extra discount of up to Rs 3,000.

More Savings on iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs 79,999 after a discount of Rs 9,901 from the original price of Rs 89,900. Additionally, buyers can enjoy further savings of up to Rs 4,000 when using selected bank cards, with this offer consistent across both Flipkart’s app and website.

Discounts Continue with iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro, specifically in the white color variant, has seen a price drop of Rs 7,000, bringing the cost down to Rs 1,12,900 from the initial Rs 1,19,900. Purchasers can also take advantage of an additional Rs 5,000 discount when using select bank cards.

Top Offers on iPhone 16 Pro Max

The premier model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is now listed at Rs 1,37,900, down from Rs 1,44,900, providing a discount of Rs 7,000 on the base model. Like the other models, this price cut is for specific storage variants, and potential buyers should check Flipkart for deals on other options.

Key Points for Shoppers

All mentioned prices pertain to different storage variants, and prices for higher storage models are also available on Flipkart. Given that prices may fluctuate during the sale, it’s advisable to act quickly to capitalize on these offers. Furthermore, the combination of HDFC and other bank card offers can lead to even greater savings.

