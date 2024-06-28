Upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra: A Closer Look at Samsung’s Premium Smartwatch

Samsung is gearing up to enhance its wearable lineup with the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is expected to debut at Samsung’s Unpacked event in July 2024. This new entry in Samsung’s smartwatch series promises several high-end features, catering to tech enthusiasts looking for advanced functionality in their wearables.

Design and Display

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rumored to feature a unique ‘squircle’ design—a hybrid of square and circle—which marks a departure from traditional circular watch faces. This design was last seen in the Samsung Gear Sport back in 2017. The watch is expected to have a size of 47mm with a robust build, featuring a titanium case and Sapphire Crystal display protection. It’s set to offer a high peak brightness of 3,000 nits, ensuring visibility under direct sunlight​​.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is likely to be powered by a new 3nm 5-core Exynos chip, enhancing its performance significantly compared to its predecessors. The watch is also expected to come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps and media​​.

Health Features

One of the most anticipated features is the potential inclusion of blood glucose and blood pressure monitoring. These features are hinted at through recent patents filed by Samsung, which suggest the use of advanced sensors for non-invasive monitoring, although their arrival in this specific model is not confirmed yet​​.

Battery and Durability

The Galaxy Watch Ultra could potentially house a 578mAh battery, offering extended battery life that could last multiple days on a single charge, which is a significant improvement over previous models. The watch is expected to be water-resistant up to 10 ATM and compliant with MIL-STD-810H military standards, making it suitable for a wide range of outdoor activities​​.

Software and Connectivity

The watch will likely run on Wear OS 5, ensuring a seamless integration with a wide range of apps and services available on Google’s platform. It will also support LTE connectivity, allowing for a more connected experience without the need for a smartphone nearby​​.

Pricing

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is anticipated to be priced around $700 (Rs.58,376), positioning it as a premium offering in the smartwatch market. This price point reflects its advanced features and build quality, aiming to compete directly with high-end models like the Apple Watch Ultra​​.

As the release date approaches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is shaping up to be a compelling choice for users seeking a sophisticated combination of style, functionality, and durability in a smartwatch. With its advanced health monitoring capabilities, robust build, and powerful internal hardware, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is poised to be a standout product in the wearable tech space.