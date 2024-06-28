OnePlus Pad Pro and OnePlus Watch 2: Launch Highlights and Specifications

OnePlus continues to expand its gadget lineup with the official launch of the OnePlus Pad Pro and OnePlus Watch 2 in China, with potential global releases as the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Watch 2r. These devices bring substantial upgrades in hardware and features aimed at enhancing user experience.

OnePlus Pad Pro: Power and Elegance Combined

The OnePlus Pad Pro elevates the tablet experience with its robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance across applications. It boasts a 12.1-inch 3K display, offering a resolution of 3200 x 2120 pixels, complemented by a high refresh rate of 144Hz, ensuring vibrant and fluid visuals. The display is also TUV Rheinland certified, supporting Dolby Vision and offering a peak brightness of up to 900 nits.

For storage and memory, the device offers several configurations, maxing out at 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, catering to various user needs from basic browsing to intensive multitasking. It runs on Android 14 with ColorOS for Pad, ensuring a user-friendly interface with the latest features.

In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G sharing, and NFC, and it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. It also features a quad-speaker setup, providing an immersive audio experience. The battery capacity stands at 9510mAh, supported by 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, promising prolonged usage without frequent recharges.

OnePlus Watch 2: A New Standard for Smartwatches

The OnePlus Watch 2 emerges as a sophisticated smartwatch with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. It operates on the Snapdragon W5 + BES2700BP processors and includes 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, facilitating a smooth and responsive user experience.

The device runs Wear OS 4, integrating seamlessly with Google apps like Maps, Assistant, and Wallet, and supports standalone calling via eSIM. Its health tracking capabilities are extensive, supporting over 100 workout modes and providing detailed sleep and health monitoring through the OHealth app. It also features an IP68 and 5ATM water resistance rating, making it durable under various conditions.

The battery life is impressive, offering up to 100 hours on a single charge in Smart Mode, or 48 hours with heavy usage. Additionally, it supports 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging, achieving a full charge in just 60 minutes.

Market Positioning and Availability

The OnePlus Pad Pro is positioned as a high-end device in the tablet market, offering premium specifications and features. It is set to go on sale starting July 3rd, with prices varying based on the memory and storage configurations. The OnePlus Watch 2 also starts its sale on the same date, priced competitively in the smartwatch market.

OnePlus Pad Pro Pricing

The OnePlus Pad Pro is available in multiple configurations, each with a distinct price point:

The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 2,899, approximately Rs 33,300.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is slightly higher at RMB 3,099, around Rs 35,600.

For those needing more power and space, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option is available for RMB 3,399, approximately Rs 39,100.

The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at RMB 3,799, about Rs 43,700.

Customers who preorder the OnePlus Pad Pro can enjoy a RMB 100 discount and receive a free protective case, adding extra value to their purchase. Sales for the tablet are scheduled to begin on July 3rd.

OnePlus Watch 2 Pricing

The OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at RMB 1,799, which translates to approximately Rs 20,700. It is set to be available for purchase starting July 3rd, alongside the OnePlus Pad Pro.

Both the OnePlus Pad Pro and OnePlus Watch 2 represent OnePlus’s commitment to delivering high-quality, feature-rich devices. With their advanced specifications and competitive pricing, these devices are set to make a significant impact in their respective categories.