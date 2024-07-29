Upcoming smartphone launches in India this week: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Realme 13 Pro, Motorola Edge 50.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Realme 13 Pro series, and Motorola Edge 50 set to launch in India this week, intensifying competition in the budget smartphone segment.

The Indian smartphone market is gearing up for a wave of new releases this week, with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Realme 13 Pro series, and Motorola Edge 50 set to launch. These new models are primarily targeted towards the budget segment, with most being upgraded versions of existing lineups.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Launching on July 31st, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is an upgraded version of the Nothing Phone 2a launched in March. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC with up to 12 GB of RAM and potential tweaks to the optical setup.

Realme 13 Pro Series

Set to launch on July 30th, the Realme 13 Pro series succeeds the Realme 12 Pro series launched earlier this year. The new phones are expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP main rear camera with two additional sensors, a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 5,200 mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 50

The Motorola Edge 50, launching on August 1st, is a basic variant of the already-launched higher variants. It will have military-grade certification for durability, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W charger, a 6.67-inch pOLED display, a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP main rear camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Market Impact

These new launches are expected to intensify competition in the budget smartphone segment in India. With upgraded features and competitive pricing, these models could potentially attract a significant share of the market.