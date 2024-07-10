Motorola Unveils Moto g85 5G in India, Boasting Curved pOLED Display and Powerful Features

Motorola launches the Moto g85 5G in India with a curved pOLED display, 50MP OIS camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, and up to 12GB RAM.

Motorola is set to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G85 5G on July 10, 2024. This latest addition is anticipated to bring significant enhancements to the mid-range segment, featuring a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED display that promises vibrant visuals and a high level of detail with its FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, today launched the Moto g85 5G in India, bringing a premium display and impressive camera capabilities to the mid-range segment. This marks the first time a 3D curved pOLED display has appeared in Motorola’s g-series.

Design and Display

The Moto G85 5G is designed to offer a premium feel with three different finishes including vegan leather options in Cobalt Blue and Olive Green, and a PMMA finish in Urban Grey. It sports a sleek profile at 7.59mm thickness and weighs approximately 175 grams. The screen, which comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5, ensures both responsiveness and durability.

The standout feature of the Moto g85 5G is its 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED display. This vibrant screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and animations, along with a peak brightness of 1600 nits for excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. To protect this stunning display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is employed.

The smartphone is available in three Pantone-curated colors: Olive Green, Cobalt Blue (both with a vegan leather finish), and Urban Gray (with an acrylic glass finish).

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Moto G85 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, providing robust performance suitable for gaming and daily tasks. It offers configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring ample space and speed for users. The device also includes a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A 32-megapixel front camera caters to high-quality selfies and video calls.

Software and Battery

The phone runs on Android 14, enhanced with Motorola’s proprietary software features such as Smart Connect and Moto Secure, and promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. The Moto G85 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging, allowing for prolonged usage and quick recharges.

The Moto g85 5G runs on Android 14, providing a smooth user experience with the latest features. Motorola has committed to providing two years of Android updates and three years of security updates, ensuring the phone remains up-to-date.

Availability

Post-launch, the Moto G85 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola India’s official website, and various offline stores. This launch is part of Motorola’s effort to strengthen its presence in the Indian smartphone market, where it faces stiff competition from other tech giants.

Power

Under the hood, the Moto g85 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. A 5000mAh battery keeps the device running, and it supports 33W fast wired charging for minimal downtime.

Capturing Moments: Camera System

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Moto g85 5G’s camera setup. The main attraction is a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) for sharper photos and videos, especially in low-light conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto g85 5G is set to be available for purchase starting July 16th through Flipkart, motorola.in, and leading retail stores. It comes in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹17,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹19,999

As an introductory offer, Axis Bank credit and debit card users can enjoy a flat ₹1,000 discount on Flipkart, effectively bringing down the price of the base model to ₹16,999.

The Moto g85 5G aims to deliver a flagship-like experience at a more accessible price point. With its impressive curved display, powerful performance, and promising camera system, it seeks to carve a niche in the competitive mid-range smartphone market in India.