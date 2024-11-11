Urban Smart Buds Review: Are These Budget Earbuds Worth Your Money?

If you’re on the lookout for a pair of feature-packed true wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank, Urban Smart Buds might just be what you need. After personally using these earbuds for a few days, I’ve got a solid feel for their strengths and some areas where they could improve. Here, I’ll share my experience with the Urban Smart Buds, and whether they live up to the expectations of an impressive yet affordable set of earbuds.

Design and Build Quality

The first thing that stands out about the Urban Smart Buds is their sleek and stylish design. The charging case features a 1.47-inch HD LED display with multiple wallpaper options, which is quite unique compared to other earbuds in this price range. The crisp color output of the display gives the buds a modern and tech-savvy feel. Plus, the on-case display makes it easier to access key functions without the need to take out your phone.

The earbuds themselves are quite comfortable, and they stayed snug in my ears even during long walks and workouts. They feature in-ear detection, which automatically pauses the music when you remove them. Plus, they’re dust and water-resistant, which is a big plus for someone like me who enjoys listening to music while running outdoors.

However, the build quality of the case feels a bit flimsy. The plastic used in the charging case doesn’t have the most premium feel, and I worry that it might not hold up well to drops or long-term use. The hinge, in particular, feels a bit weak, which could be an issue down the line.

Calling and Connectivity Features

Urban has taken the convenience factor to the next level with these earbuds. One feature I found particularly impressive is the ability to make calls directly from the case. The HD LED display on the case includes a dialer pad and can save phone contacts, making it super easy to make a quick call without pulling out my phone. Not only can you dial numbers, but there’s also address book syncing, which is a surprising feature for earbuds in this price range.

There’s also multi-device connectivity, which allowed me to easily switch between my phone and tablet without a hitch. This is perfect for someone like me who likes to keep up with notifications on multiple devices. The Bluetooth connectivity remained solid throughout my use, and I didn’t experience any dropouts or interruptions.

That being said, the multi-device connectivity can be a bit finicky at times. Occasionally, the earbuds struggled to automatically switch between devices, and I had to manually reconnect them, which was a bit frustrating.

Sound Quality and ANC Performance

Coming to the sound quality, the 13mm AI smart drivers do an excellent job of providing clear and immersive audio. The Spatial 3D Surround Sound is particularly impressive and helps deliver a rich and detailed audio experience. Whether I was listening to my favorite rock songs or indulging in some calming jazz, the dedicated 4 EQ modes allowed me to easily switch between different sound profiles, such as Default, Rock, Jazz, Ballad, and Popular, depending on my mood and preference.

Another standout feature is the Advanced Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is surprisingly effective at blocking out background noise. Urban claims that the earbuds can block up to 32 dB of external noise, and in my experience, this seemed quite accurate. Whether I was on a busy street or in a noisy café, the True ANC and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) did a commendable job of eliminating distractions and keeping me focused on my music or podcast.

However, the ANC is not perfect. In particularly noisy environments, like a crowded subway, some background noise still managed to seep through. It’s not a dealbreaker, but if you’re expecting complete silence, you might be a little disappointed.

Battery Life and Charging Experience

One of the strongest aspects of the Urban Smart Buds is their battery life. Urban promises up to 48 hours of music playback with the charging case, and I can confirm that these buds easily lasted me a full week of casual listening. Even with ANC turned on, I found the battery life to be quite impressive. The case itself charges relatively quickly, and it’s compact enough to easily carry around in my pocket.

On the downside, the charging case doesn’t support wireless charging, which would have been a nice addition. Given that many earbuds in this price range now include wireless charging, it feels like a missed opportunity.

Smart Features and Companion App

Urban Smart Buds come with an integrated app that’s intuitive and easy to use. With the app, I could adjust settings like playback controls, EQ modes, and even find my device when I misplaced it (which, if you’re anything like me, happens all too often). There are also options like alarms, timers, and even games, which I found quite entertaining during short breaks. I was also able to check the weather report and read messages directly from the charging case’s display, adding a level of convenience that’s rare in this segment.

Another cool feature is the low latency mode, which enhances the experience while gaming by minimizing lag. As someone who occasionally enjoys mobile gaming, the low latency feature was a game-changer, making the experience more immersive.

However, the companion app could use some improvements. Occasionally, I noticed a delay in syncing changes made in the app with the earbuds, and there were a couple of times when the app crashed unexpectedly. It’s not a major issue, but it does detract from the overall experience.

Microphone Quality and Voice Assistant Integration

The Urban Smart Buds are equipped with Quad AI Smart Mics, and they didn’t disappoint when it came to call quality. Whether I was indoors or out, the microphones picked up my voice clearly, and the person on the other end of the call had no trouble hearing me. Additionally, these earbuds have voice assistant integration, making it easy to access my Google Assistant without having to reach for my phone. It’s small features like these that make a big difference in the overall convenience of using earbuds.

That said, in particularly windy environments, the microphone struggled a bit to filter out the background noise, and callers mentioned that my voice sounded muffled at times. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s something to keep in mind if you plan to use these for frequent outdoor calls.

Price and Availability

Currently, the Urban Smart Buds are available for Rs 5,999, but they are being offered at an introductory price of Rs 2,499, which is an absolute steal considering all the features that come packed in. You can purchase these earbuds from major e-commerce platforms, Urban’s official website, or from authorized retail stores. In my opinion, the combination of premium features and the budget-friendly price makes these earbuds a very attractive option for anyone looking to enhance their listening experience.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Sleek, stylish design with a unique 1.47-inch HD LED display. Comfortable fit with in-ear detection and dust and water resistance. Direct call feature from the charging case with address book syncing. Multi-device connectivity for seamless use between devices. Impressive sound quality with 13mm AI smart drivers and Spatial 3D Surround Sound.

Cons:

Charging case build quality feels flimsy, with a weak hinge. Multi-device connectivity can be inconsistent, requiring manual reconnections. ANC performance struggles in particularly noisy environments.

Final Verdict: Worth the Hype?

After using the Urban Smart Buds for several days, I can confidently say that they offer a lot of value for the price. The impressive sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and unique features like calling directly from the case and multi-device connectivity really set them apart from many competitors in this price range. The addition of a 1.47-inch HD LED display on the case is not just a gimmick – it genuinely adds a layer of convenience that I found myself using quite often.

However, it’s important to mention that while the touch controls are responsive, they did take a bit of getting used to. The number of features can also feel overwhelming at first, but once you get used to the layout, it’s pretty intuitive. Additionally, the build quality of the case and the lack of wireless charging are areas that could use some improvement. The ANC isn’t perfect, and the companion app could be more stable.

Overall, these are minor gripes that don’t take away from the fantastic value these earbuds bring to the table. For anyone in the market for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds with premium features, I would definitely recommend giving the Urban Smart Buds a try. They have managed to strike a great balance between performance, features, and price, making them an ideal pick for everyday use.

FAQs for Urban Smart Buds

1. What is the price of the Urban Smart Buds?

The Urban Smart Buds are priced at Rs 5,999 but are currently available at an introductory price of Rs 2,499.

2. Where can I buy Urban Smart Buds?

You can purchase the Urban Smart Buds from major e-commerce platforms, Urban’s official website, or authorized retail stores.

3. Do the Urban Smart Buds have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

Yes, the Urban Smart Buds feature Advanced Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can block up to 32 dB of external noise. They also have Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls.

4. Can I make calls directly from the charging case?

Yes, the charging case of the Urban Smart Buds has an HD LED display with a dialer pad, allowing you to make calls and save phone contacts directly from the case.

5. Are the Urban Smart Buds comfortable for long use?

Yes, the earbuds are designed to be comfortable, and they stay snug even during long walks or workouts. They also feature in-ear detection that pauses the music when you remove them.

6. Are the Urban Smart Buds water-resistant?

Yes, the Urban Smart Buds are dust and water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor activities like running or workouts.