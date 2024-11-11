BOULT CruiseCam X5 Pro Review: A Dashcam Built for India’s Roads

BOULT CruiseCam X5 Pro offers Real 4K video, Sony IMX415 sensor, GPS logging, and dual-camera setup for ultimate road safety and convenience in India.

When it comes to safety on the road, having a reliable dashcam can make all the difference. BOULT, a brand well-known for its audio accessories, has recently expanded its portfolio to automotive accessories, introducing the CruiseCam X5 Pro. With its impressive blend of advanced features and thoughtful design, the CruiseCam X5 Pro is a dashcam built specifically for Indian driving conditions. Here’s my take on the CruiseCam X5 Pro after personally using it for a few weeks.

Design and Build Quality

The BOULT CruiseCam X5 Pro comes with a sleek yet sturdy design that feels built to last. It has a robust plastic casing that doesn’t add unnecessary bulk, making it look modern and fit discreetly behind your car’s rearview mirror. This dashcam feels like a device made to withstand the dynamic challenges of Indian roads, from extreme heat in the summer to the unpredictable rainy seasons. The super capacitor used instead of a traditional battery plays a crucial role in maintaining reliable performance in these extreme conditions—an ideal feature for Indian weather.

The 3-inch display on the dashcam is adequately bright and allows for easy navigation through the settings. The screen is perfectly sized to let you check recordings without causing distractions while driving. Buttons alongside the screen provide simple, intuitive control, while the entire interface is quite user-friendly, even for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

Camera Quality

Now let’s talk about the highlight of the CruiseCam X5 Pro—its camera setup. The dashcam features a dual-camera system, with the front camera recording in Real 4K resolution with an 8MP sensor. This combination results in exceptionally sharp and clear video footage, capturing every small detail of the road. Whether it’s reading license plates or picking up crucial elements on the road, the front camera delivers excellent quality, especially important for evidence in the case of an accident or dispute.

The real game-changer is the Sony Starvis IMX415 sensor, known for its great low-light performance. I found the night vision capabilities to be extremely effective during my drives at night. The footage is bright and detailed, even in poorly lit conditions. This is one feature that gives me genuine peace of mind—knowing that the dashcam will deliver clear footage whether I’m driving on dimly lit highways or in busy, congested city lanes.

The rear camera is equipped with a 2MP sensor, delivering 1080p Full HD quality. It’s a great addition that complements the front camera well, capturing what happens behind your car—a feature that’s particularly handy when parallel parking or when someone tailgates you. The 140-degree ultra-wide field of view (FOV) captures a broad view of the surroundings, minimizing blind spots and ensuring the entire scene is covered.

Features and Functionality

BOULT has gone all out in ensuring the CruiseCam X5 Pro is packed with smart features that enhance its usability. One of the features I appreciated the most is GPS logging, which records precise location details for every video. This is invaluable for tracking your route, verifying locations during a journey, or even providing detailed information in case of an insurance claim.

The CruiseCam X5 Pro also comes with in-app control, which significantly enhances the experience. Using BOULT’s app, I could live-stream the video feed, organize the recorded videos into an easy-to-access gallery, and even access emergency footage promptly. The integration of the app makes controlling and reviewing footage much more convenient compared to traditional dashcams that require you to manually connect to a PC.

A standout feature is the G-sensor and collision detection system. During a sudden stop or impact, the dashcam automatically starts emergency video recording, ensuring critical moments are saved and protected from being overwritten. This provides peace of mind knowing that crucial evidence will always be captured in unforeseen situations. I tested this feature by deliberately hitting the brakes hard, and the camera responded promptly by saving the recording separately.

Performance on Indian Roads

Indian roads are unique, to say the least. They are dynamic, full of sudden twists and turns, unexpected animals crossing, and erratic driving behaviors. This dashcam seems to be built specifically to handle such unpredictability. The sturdy build quality and the inclusion of a super capacitor mean it can operate reliably even during the scorching summer days when temperatures inside cars can skyrocket. Throughout my usage, I didn’t face any issues with overheating or sudden shutdowns, which is a common issue with dashcams that use regular batteries.

One feature that stands out is the dashcam’s support for SD cards with Class 10, U3, and V30 ratings. This flexibility allows you to use high-speed cards to ensure smooth video recording, and I opted for a 128GB card, which offered ample storage for continuous recordings. The loop recording functionality is well-implemented, and older, unnecessary videos are automatically deleted, which ensures that you always have storage available for new footage.

User Experience and Setup

Setting up the CruiseCam X5 Pro was surprisingly simple. The package includes all the necessary accessories, including a car charger, mount, and cable routing clips. The instructions were easy to follow, and I had the camera installed and running within 20 minutes. The mount attaches securely to the windshield, and I appreciated the long cable provided, which allowed for neat installation with minimal visible wiring.

The CruiseCam X5 Pro’s 3-inch display and button controls make it easy to navigate through the menu. Pairing the dashcam with the app was also seamless. The app interface is straightforward and allowed me to adjust settings, download videos, and view live footage without hassle. This kind of connectivity is a game-changer, making it more convenient than ever to access footage when needed.

Price and Value for Money

The BOULT CruiseCam X5 Pro is currently available at an introductory price of INR 12,999. Considering the quality and features it offers, I would say it delivers excellent value for the price. The combination of Real 4K resolution, Sony’s IMX415 sensor, GPS tracking, dual-camera setup, and app control makes it a solid competitor against more expensive dashcams on the market.

While it might seem a bit pricey for some, especially with several budget dashcams available, it’s important to consider the level of reliability and the extra features BOULT brings with this model. The enhanced low-light performance, high-resolution recording, and robust construction make it worth the investment, especially for those who drive frequently or have long commutes.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Real 4K Video Quality : The front camera delivers exceptionally clear footage, even in challenging lighting conditions, making it ideal for capturing crucial details.

: The front camera delivers exceptionally clear footage, even in challenging lighting conditions, making it ideal for capturing crucial details. Sony IMX415 Sensor : The enhanced night vision feature is a significant plus for nighttime driving.

: The enhanced night vision feature is a significant plus for nighttime driving. Dual-Camera Setup : Having both front and rear cameras provides a complete view of your surroundings.

: Having both front and rear cameras provides a complete view of your surroundings. Built-In GPS Logging : This feature makes it easier to track routes and locations in case of incidents.

: This feature makes it easier to track routes and locations in case of incidents. Durable Super Capacitor : Ensures reliable performance in extreme Indian weather conditions.

: Ensures reliable performance in extreme Indian weather conditions. In-App Control: The app is easy to use, making accessing footage and controlling the camera straightforward.

Cons:

Limited Screen Size : While the 3-inch display is adequate, it may be too small for some users to review footage in detail.

: While the 3-inch display is adequate, it may be too small for some users to review footage in detail. No Cloud Backup : It would have been nice to have a cloud storage option for saving crucial videos automatically.

: It would have been nice to have a cloud storage option for saving crucial videos automatically. Slightly Expensive: Although priced reasonably for its feature set, the initial cost may be a deterrent for budget-conscious buyers.

Conclusion

After using the BOULT CruiseCam X5 Pro for a few weeks, I can confidently say that it is an excellent dashcam tailored for the needs of Indian drivers. The device’s build quality, coupled with its advanced features like Real 4K video resolution, Sony’s IMX415 sensor for superb low-light performance, GPS logging, and dual-camera setup, makes it a standout product. It feels like BOULT has genuinely tried to address the key challenges faced by drivers in India—from chaotic traffic to the extreme weather conditions.

If you are looking for a dashcam that not only captures clear footage but also offers reliability and ease of use, the CruiseCam X5 Pro is worth considering. Its super capacitor ensures it stands the test of harsh temperatures, while the in-app features make it simple to operate. Whether you’re a daily commuter in a bustling city or someone who loves taking long road trips, this dashcam can be your ideal companion.

Priced at INR 12,999, it offers a solid mix of features and performance, making it a worthwhile investment for enhancing your safety and convenience on the road. The BOULT CruiseCam X5 Pro is more than just a dashcam; it’s a smart co-pilot that gives you peace of mind whenever you’re behind the wheel.

Best Buy Link!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the resolution of the BOULT CruiseCam X5 Pro?

A: The front camera records in Real 4K resolution with an 8MP sensor, while the rear camera records in 1080p Full HD with a 2MP sensor.

Q: Does the CruiseCam X5 Pro have night vision?

A: Yes, the CruiseCam X5 Pro is equipped with a Sony Starvis IMX415 sensor, which provides excellent low-light performance and night vision capabilities.

Q: What is the field of view of the cameras?

A: The front camera has a 140-degree ultra-wide field of view, providing a comprehensive perspective of the road and minimizing blind spots.

Q: How does the dashcam handle emergency situations?

A: The CruiseCam X5 Pro features a G-sensor and collision detection system that automatically starts emergency video recording during sudden stops or impacts, ensuring crucial moments are saved.

Q: Can I control the dashcam using my smartphone?

A: Yes, the CruiseCam X5 Pro comes with in-app control via BOULT’s app, allowing you to live-stream video, organize recordings, and access emergency footage conveniently.

Q: What type of storage does the CruiseCam X5 Pro support?

A: The dashcam supports SD cards with Class 10, U3, and V30 ratings, ensuring smooth video recording and ample storage for continuous footage.

Q: Is the CruiseCam X5 Pro suitable for Indian weather conditions?

A: Yes, the CruiseCam X5 Pro is designed with a super capacitor instead of a traditional battery, enhancing durability and performance in extreme temperatures, which is particularly beneficial for Indian road conditions.