URBAN VIBE: A New Wave in Wireless Earphone Technology

URBAN, a notable technology brand, has launched the URBAN VIBE, their inaugural open-ear wireless earphones. These earphones are designed to combine functionality with quality sound, featuring advanced noise cancellation via a Qualcomm chipset, a lightweight frame, and air-conduction technology for a more comfortable listening experience. Available at an introductory offer of Rs 1,249, URBAN VIBE aims to provide a solution for common in-ear headphone issues like discomfort and environmental noise isolation, making them suitable for a variety of activities including running, hiking, cycling, and more.

Key Highlights:

Equipped with noise cancellation and a Qualcomm chipset for clear audio and reduced background noise.

Open-ear design and air-conduction technology allow users to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying music.

IPX6 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability during outdoor activities and workouts.

The lightweight design promotes comfort for prolonged use.

Launched at Rs 1,249, making advanced earphone technology accessible.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, remarked on the launch, emphasizing the brand’s focus on addressing the discomfort associated with in-ear headphones and the importance of not compromising on sound quality. The URBAN VIBE earphones feature a design that prioritizes comfort and audio experience, with a secure fit that supports extended wear without inconvenience.

The earphones stand out for their blend of high-definition sound, effective noise cancellation, and open-ear design, facilitating an immersive listening experience while maintaining situational awareness. They offer a robust battery life of 15 hours on a single charge, supported by Type C fast charging, ensuring users can enjoy uninterrupted music playback.

With Bluetooth connectivity, touch control for easy access to various functions, and compatibility with voice assistants, URBAN VIBE earphones are positioned as a forward-thinking choice for consumers. The durable construction with an IPX6 rating promises longevity, making the earphones a suitable option for active users.

The URBAN VIBE is available for purchase through the brand’s website, e-commerce platforms, and retail stores across India, presented at a special launch price significantly lower than its MRP of Rs 5,999, highlighting URBAN’s commitment to making advanced technology affordable.