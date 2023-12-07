Urbn Unveils Nano: Compact 20,000mAh Power Bank with Rapid Charging

Urbn, an Indian charging solutions brand, has introduced the Urbn Nano Power Bank. This new product, available in 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh capacities, is touted as the world’s smallest power bank. It is priced at INR 2,499 and INR 1,699, respectively. Both variants belong to Urbn’s ‘black edition’ range and are capable of charging a phone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. These products are accessible on Amazon, Croma, and Urbn’s direct-to-consumer platform, Urbnworld.com.

Urbn has gained recognition as a top seller of power banks on Amazon and is a prominent player in Croma stores. The company reports selling over 8 million products to date.

Sagar Gwallani, founder and CEO of Urbn, highlighted the significance of their nano power banks in addressing the need for reliable, portable charging solutions. He emphasized the product’s advanced features, including its compact size and rapid charging capabilities, which he described as a ‘technological marvel.’

The 20,000 mAh Urbn Nano Power Bank features a 22.5W charging speed and a triple port design, accommodating various devices, including those with USB-C ports. It supports pass-through charging and two-way fast charging, reducing recharge times. The product, priced at INR 2,499, is compact and portable, measuring 10.8 x 2.8 x 6.9cm. It is BIS certified and equipped with a 12-layer circuit protection system.

The 10,000 mAh model offers a 20W charging speed and similar two-way fast-charging capabilities. It includes dual ports for multiple device charging and uses high-quality lithium-ion cells for a longer lifespan. This model is priced at INR 1,699 and measures 5.3 x 3.0 x 8.7cm, also featuring a BIS certification and 12-layer circuit protection.

Both models are available in Black, Camo, and Purple, compatible with various devices, including iOS and Android phones, tablets, and low-power gadgets. The charging time for the 10,000 mAh model is approximately 3.5 hours, while the 20,000 mAh variant takes about 7 hours. Urbn offers a one-year replacement warranty for these power banks.

Established in 2019, Urbn has its manufacturing facility in Vasai, Maharashtra, and has quickly become one of India’s fastest-growing charging solution brands.