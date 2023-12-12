ViewSonic VP16-Oled Portable Monitor Review

With ever-increasing workloads, it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of essential tasks. This is why multi-display work setups are becoming increasingly popular in the industry. To take advantage of this trend, we are seeing more and more display options becoming available. The newest addition to the market is the ViewSonic VP16-OLED Portable display. This monitor boasts a 15.6-inch OLED panel with a 1080p resolution and a compact design. In this review, we will examine the design and features of the ViewSonic VP16-OLED, test its performance, and provide our verdict on whether it lives up to the hype.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

ViewSonic VP16 OLED Portable Monitor

USB Type-C Cable

HDMI cable

Power Cable

Documentation

Design & Features

At first glance, the ViewSonic VP16-OLED portable monitor may appear to be a traditional display mounted on a double-jointed base, and for the most part, this is true. The monitor features a 15.6-inch OLED panel with Full HD resolution and a classic 16:9 aspect ratio for ease of use. Constructed from a durable mixture of materials, the portable monitor is sturdy enough to withstand rough handling.

The top and sides of the monitor have thinner bezels, while the base is equipped with a 1-inch thick bezel that displays the ViewSonic branding. The monitor is cleverly designed with a double-hinged stand attached to the bottom, offering a 180-degree range of motion. This setup allows for a wide range of tilt adjustments and adds extra height to the monitor’s setup.

The ViewSonic VP16 portable monitor features a sizable base with four buttons in the center, which are used to navigate the onscreen display (OSD) menu. The base also houses the ports, including two USB-C connectors – one for powering the monitor and the other for data or video – as well as a mini HDMI slot. Additionally, there is a 3.5mm audio-out port. The package includes three cables: USB Type-C-to-C, USB Type-C-to-A, and micro HDMI-to-HDMI. Overall, the monitor’s slim profile makes it an ideal companion for professionals on the move, effortlessly fitting into laptop bags without adding unnecessary bulk.

Performance

The true brilliance of the ViewSonic VP16-OLED is apparent when the display is activated. The OLED panel, known for its vibrant colours and deep blacks, takes the viewing experience to a whole new level. The OLED panel used in this product is bright and achieves a brightness of 400 nits, which is sufficient for most use cases.

The VP16-OLED performed exceptionally well in all three of the colour modes we tested, covering 100% of sRGB, 99.3% of DCI-P3, and 98% of the Adobe RGB color space. The monitor’s wide colour gamut and HDR support add layers of depth to the content, making it an excellent choice for creative professionals who value precision in their work.

While the built-in speakers are not a substitute for dedicated audio devices, they do deliver clear sound that enhances the multimedia experience. However, the monitor lacks touch capability and a higher refresh rate, which could have been beneficial additions given the high price of the device.

In our tests, which included both photo and video editing, the monitor displayed rich and saturated colours, and the VP16-OLED rendered details well in both bright and dark areas.

Verdict

In conclusion, the ViewSonic VP16 OLED is a ground-breaking portable monitor. It combines stylish design with practicality, making it an excellent choice for professionals on the go. The OLED display elevates the visual experience, providing vibrant and immersive visuals.

Additionally, the bezel-less design and various connectivity options make it a versatile option for any workspace. The ability to use the display in multiple orientations is also a valuable feature.

For professionals who prioritize portability and a high-quality display, the ViewSonic VP16-OLED is the perfect choice, even with its higher price range.

