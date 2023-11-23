Elista T-6200 AUTFB Trolley Speaker Review: Fun begins here!

In the ever-evolving realm of audio technology, it can be challenging to find a trolley speaker that effortlessly combines style with substance. But fear not, as we introduce the Elista Trolley Speaker – a perfect harmony of aesthetics and performance. We have been using the speaker for upwards of two weeks now, and this review aims to uncover the unique qualities of the ELS T-6200 AUTFB across all the major aspects.

Elsita ELS T-6200 AUTFB Speaker specifications

7 Segment LED Display

Power Output: 30W x 2 (60W)

Subwoofers: Twin 10″

Tweeter: x 1

Bluetooth Version: v5.0

Wireless Range: Up to 35 meters (UHF-enabled display)

Battery Life: Up to 3 hours at 75% volume (4,400mAh battery)

Wireless MIC: VHF (MIC Volume & Echo Level Control)

Controls: Analog for volume, bass, and treble

Design

In the world of audio devices, the design of a trolley speaker often sets the tone for the entire user experience. This is where the Elsita ELS T-6200 AUTFB Trolley Speaker, excels in both aesthetics and functionality. The speaker unit is meticulously crafted, featuring a sleek and modern design that seamlessly blends into any setting.

The speaker unit is constructed from a combination of robust yet lightweight materials, making it effortlessly portable without compromising durability. With a well-designed handle and wheels, this speaker becomes a convenient powerhouse that can be easily moved around. The control panel is strategically placed on top, ensuring easy access to various functions without the need to consult the manual constantly. It is equipped with buttons and switches for all major functions, including input switching and microphone control.

One cannot help but admire the attention to detail in the 7-segment LED display, which not only adds a visually appealing element but also provides useful information. The overall design of the Elsita Trolley Speaker strikes a perfect balance between style and practicality, making it a standout piece in any audio enthusiast’s collection.

Performance

Moving beyond aesthetics, the true essence of a trolley speaker lies in its performance. The Elista ELS-T 6200 AUTFB Trolley Speaker doesn’t disappoint. Equipped with two 10-inch drivers, this speaker delivers a rich, immersive sound that exceeds expectations. Whether you’re hosting a party, enjoying a movie night, or simply relaxing with your favorite tunes, the clarity and depth of the sound enhance the entire experience.

The bass response is impressive, adding a thumping heartbeat to your music without overshadowing the nuances of the mid and high frequencies. The speaker’s versatility shines as it effortlessly adapts to different genres, from bass-heavy hip-hop to the delicate melodies of classical music.

Connectivity options are plentiful, with TF, Bluetooth, USB, and AUX inputs providing flexibility for various devices. The wireless range is commendable, ensuring uninterrupted playback even if your source device is in another room. The inclusion of a microphone input adds an additional layer of functionality, making the Elista Trolley Speaker an excellent choice for events, parties, or impromptu karaoke sessions.

Battery life is a crucial factor for any portable speaker, and the Elsita Trolley Speaker delivers on this front as well. With a moderately sized 4,400mAh rechargeable battery, the speakers can easily last for 4 hours on a single charge. The charging times are also not bad, taking about an hour to fully top-up the battery, allowing you to take your music on the go without constantly worrying about recharging.

The Verdict

In the trolley speaker market, the Elista T-6200 AUTFB competes with other brands head-to-head. Its design effortlessly combines style and functionality, creating a visually pleasing speaker that is also easy to use. The performance of this speaker is outstanding, with powerful audio output and a wide range of connectivity options, solidifying its position as a high-end audio device.

The Elista Trolley Speaker offers more than just a gadget; it provides an immersive experience. Whether you are a music lover, a party enthusiast, or someone who appreciates high-quality sound, this speaker caters to all your needs. While the price of INR 16,999 may be considered steep by some, it is justified by the fact that there is a niche customer base willing to invest such an amount in a trolley speaker.

Design & Build

Performance

Battery

Features

Price 4 Summary In the trolley speaker market, the Elista T-6200 AUTFB competes with other brands head-to-head. Its design effortlessly combines style and functionality, creating a visually pleasing speaker that is also easy to use. The performance of this speaker is outstanding, with powerful audio output and a wide range of connectivity options, solidifying its position as a high-end audio device.